The hit series, from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, will premiere on Prime Video on June 13.

The battle for Ryan’s soul—and the world—rages on between Homelander and Butcher in these exclusive Season Four official key art images for The Boys. Fans will find out how bloody the battles get when the Emmy-winning superhero drama’s fourth season premieres June 13 on Prime Video.

In one photo, Butcher (Karl Urban) has his fist raised as Annie January/Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), and Frenchie (Tomer Capone) fight valiantly alongside him.

In the second photo, Homelander (Antony Starr) grins maniacally as he stands in front of four rows of soldiers holding red, white, and blue riot shields.

Three mind-blowing episodes of The Boys will kick off Season Four, followed by a new episode each week and ending with the epic season finale on July 18. The eight-episode season will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

As The Boys devotees may recall, Season Three ended with Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) securing a spot as the vice presidential candidate. Meanwhile, Homelander killed a heckler in front of Becca’s son Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) and a crowd of protesters, and discovered his followers loved him even more because of it.

And then there’s Butcher, who has only a few more months to live thanks to Temp V. This time around, Butcher fights to regain custody of Ryan and desperately re-earn the trust of the rest of The Boys, who are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, The Boys will have to find a way to work together before it’s too late.

The Boys also stars Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Chace Crawford as The Deep, Colby Minifie as Ashley, and Cameron Crovetti as Ryan. Season Four will welcome Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Susan Heyward, and Valorie Curry to the cast.

Watch The Boys Season Four when it premieres on June 13 exclusively on Prime Video.