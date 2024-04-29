Prime Video summer lineup: 11 new films you won't want to miss

How do I watch these movies when they premiere on Prime Video?

These Original films will be available to stream on Prime Video, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership, priced at $14.99 per month or $139 annually. Amazon has also extended its services to cater to a broader demographic, offering discounted memberships through Prime Access, aimed at those benefiting from certain government assistance programs—and Prime Student, for those enrolled in higher education.

If you are still contemplating whether a Prime membership aligns with your needs, we offer a variety of promotions on Prime membership, including a 30-day free trial for select, eligible customers.

Once you become a Prime member, you'll have access these titles, alongside a vast library of movies, series, and other exclusive content included within the Prime membership—as well as tons of titles available to rent or buy.

You can watch Prime Video on a wide array of compatible devices. Streaming is made easy, whether it's directly from the web or via the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or selected smart TVs.