Prime Video summer lineup: 11 new films you won't want to miss

Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios just released an exciting new lineup of Original films releasing this summer. With everything from inspirational documentaries, to a contemporary love story, to action-packed comedies, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Below are the 11 new titles coming this summer, in order of release date.
-
‘The Idea of You’
On Prime Video May 2
Based on the acclaimed, contemporary love story of the same name, The Idea of You centers on Solène (Anne Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mom who begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet. When Solène must step in to chaperone her teenage daughter’s trip to the Coachella Music Festival after her ex bails at the last minute, she has a chance encounter with Hayes and there is an instant, undeniable spark. As they begin a whirlwind romance, it isn’t long before Hayes’ superstar status poses unavoidable challenges to their relationship, and Solène soon discovers that life in the glare of his spotlight might be more than she bargained for.
Cast: Anne Hathaway, Nicholas Galitzine, Ella Rubin, Annie Mumolo, Reid Scott, Perry Mattfeld, Jordan Aaron Hall, Mathilda Gianopoulos, Meg Millidge, Raymond Cham Jr., Jaiden Anthony, Viktor White, Dakota Adan
Director: Michael Showalter
Genre: Romantic Comedy, Drama
Rated: R
-
‘The Blue Angels’
Exclusively in IMAX May 17; on Prime Video May 23
Soar with The Blue Angels in a brand-new documentary featuring never-before-seen footage that chronicles a year with the Navy’s elite Flight Demonstration Squadron—from selection through the challenging training and demanding show season—showcasing the extraordinary teamwork, passion, and pride that fuels America’s best, the Blue Angels.
Director: Paul Crowder
Genre: Documentary
Rated: G
-
‘No Ordinary Campaign’
On Prime Video May 28
For Love & Life: No Ordinary Campaign is an emotionally gripping documentary illustrating the power of love and determination in the face of adversity. The film follows the life of Brian Wallach and his wife Sandra, in the aftermath of his ALS diagnosis at age 37. Exemplifying bravery, inspiration and hope, Brian and Sandra, continue to fight against a broken system for their own future, while seeking to build a brighter one for countless others.
Director: Christopher Burke
Genre: Documentary
Rated: PG-13
-
‘Die Hart 2’
On Prime Video May 30
After becoming a true action hero in DIE HART, Kevin Hart now wants to cement his legacy as the greatest action star of all time. He’s developed a concept for a revolutionary movie where even Kevin doesn’t know what’s coming next. But Kevin’s quest comes with a blind spot, and he soon finds himself the victim of an evil revenge plot. Kevin must enlist the help of his favorite co-star, his over-eager assistant, and legendary Hollywood stuntman if he wants to survive.
Cast: Kevin Hart, Nathalie Emmanuel, Ben Schwartz, Paula Pell, John Cena, Greg Kriek, Melissa Ponzio
Director: Eric Appel
Genre: Comedy
Rated: N/A
-
‘I Am: Celine Dion’
On Prime Video June 25
Directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor, I Am: Celine Dion gives us a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at the iconic superstar’s struggle with a life-altering illness. Serving as a love letter to her fans, this inspirational documentary highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit.
Director: Irene Taylor
Genre: Documentary
Rated: PG
-
‘Space Cadet’
On Prime Video July 4
Tiffany “Rex” Simpson (Emma Roberts) has always dreamed of going to space, but life isn’t going as planned. Determined to turn things around, she aims high and inadvertently scams her way into NASA’s ultra-competitive astronaut training program with the help of her supportive best friend Nadine (Poppy Liu). Overwhelmed and lacking scientific expertise, Rex relies on her quick wits, moxie and determination to get to the top of her class. NASA program directors Pam (Gabrielle Union) and Logan (Tom Hopper) certainly take notice, but can this Florida girl get through training and into the cosmos before she blows her cover? Written and directed by Liz W. Garcia (“P-Valley,” “The Sinner”), Space Cadet is a comedy about the power of being yourself, following your dreams and shooting for the stars.
Cast: Emma Roberts, Tom Hopper, Poppy Liu and Gabrielle Union, Kuhoo Verma, Desi Lydic, Sebastián Yatra, Yasha Jackson, Andrew Call, Troy Iwata, Josephine Huang, Dave Foley, Sam Robards, Joshua Harto
Director: Liz W. Garcia
Genre: Comedy
Rated: PG-13
-
‘Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black’
On Prime Video July 11
Ava, a young bank professional is devastated when her husband Dallas abandons a marriage she is determined to fight for until fate intervenes, revealing Dallas’ wicked deeds that have trashed their marriage, and once upon a time sabotaged Ava’s destiny to be loved by her true soulmate.
Cast: Meagan Good, Cory Hardrict, Joseph Lee Anderson, Shannon Wallace, Taylor Polidore, with Richard Lawson and Debbi Morgan
Director: Tyler Perry
Genre: Drama
Rated: R
-
‘My Spy: The Eternal City’
On Prime Video July 18
Back by popular demand, My Spy’s dynamic duo, veteran CIA operative JJ (Dave Bautista) and his 14-year-old stepdaughter and protégé Sophie (Chloe Coleman), reunite to save the world when a high school choir tour of Italy is interrupted by a nefarious nuclear plot targeting the Vatican.
Cast: Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, Kristen Schaal, Flula Borg, Craig Robinson, Billy Barratt, Taeho K, with Anna Faris, and Ken Jeong
Director: Pete Segal
Genre: Action-Comedy
Rated: PG-13
-
‘Cirque du Soleil: Without a Net’
On Prime Video July 25
When Cirque du Soleil moves to reboot its flagship production, O, more than a year after an abrupt global shutdown, both performers and crew members face uncertainty as they work to return to their world-class standards in time for the (re)opening night curtain in Las Vegas. With unprecedented access, filmmaker Dawn Porter (John Lewis: Good Trouble, Trapped) captures the dramatic personal highs and lows of the world’s most famous circus act on its journey back from the existential brink.
Director: Dawn Porter
Genre: Documentary
Rated: PG-13
-
‘One Fast Movie’
On Prime Video August 8
The story of a discharged soldier who seeks out his father to help him with his dream of racing Supersport motorcycles.
Cast: KJ Apa, Eric Dane, Maia Reficco, Edward James Olmos, Austin North
Director: Kelly Blatz
Genre: Action
Rated: TBC
-
‘Jackpot’
On Prime Video August 15
In the near future, a ‘Grand Lottery’ has been newly established in California. The catch: kill the winner before sundown to legally claim their multi-billion dollar jackpot. When Katie Kim (Awkwafina) moves to Los Angeles, she mistakenly finds herself with the winning ticket. Desperate to survive the hordes of jackpot hunters, she reluctantly joins forces with amateur lottery protection agent Noel Cassidy (John Cena) who will do everything in his power to get her to sundown in exchange for a piece of her prize. However, Noel must face off with his slick rival Louis Lewis (Simu Liu), who also seeks to collect Katie’s commission at all costs.
Cast: Awkwafina, John Cena, Ayden Mayeri, Donald Elise Watkins, Sam Asghari, Murray Hill and Simu Liu
Director: Paul Feig
Genre: Action-Comedy
Rated: R
-
How do I watch these movies when they premiere on Prime Video?
These Original films will be available to stream on Prime Video, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership, priced at $14.99 per month or $139 annually. Amazon has also extended its services to cater to a broader demographic, offering discounted memberships through Prime Access, aimed at those benefiting from certain government assistance programs—and Prime Student, for those enrolled in higher education.
If you are still contemplating whether a Prime membership aligns with your needs, we offer a variety of promotions on Prime membership, including a 30-day free trial for select, eligible customers.
Once you become a Prime member, you'll have access these titles, alongside a vast library of movies, series, and other exclusive content included within the Prime membership—as well as tons of titles available to rent or buy.
You can watch Prime Video on a wide array of compatible devices. Streaming is made easy, whether it's directly from the web or via the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or selected smart TVs.
-
What else is on Prime Video?
Included in a Prime membership are titles like Fallout, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, American Rust: Broken Justice, The Boys, and Saltburn. There are also plenty of selections to rent or buy, like Barbie and Oppenheimer.
And that’s not all. There’s a huge library with new content uploaded constantly, so there’s always something fresh for you to stream.
Next, learn everything you need to know about Amazon Freevee.