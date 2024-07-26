The action-packed trailer for the Prime Video series, which returns on August 29, reveals terrifying new villains and fan-favorite characters.
Get your best look yet at Season 2 of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which debuted an epic trailer at San Diego Comic-Con, showcasing everything from new villains to how the namesake Rings of Power will wreak havoc on the world of Middle-earth.
The series, set in J.R.R. Tolkien’s Second Age, takes place in an era long before the events of Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings saga and paves the way for that eventual quest to destroy the One Ring. But before there was the One Ring, there were the other Rings of Power, which is where we find the action heading into Season 2, premiering August 29 exclusively on Prime Video.
The new trailer shows off plenty of buzzy sneak peeks that will have fans excited, including the live-action debuts of the terrifying Barrow-wight creatures and the enigmatic Tolkien character Tom Bombadil (Rory Kinnear). The legendary tree-like figures the Ents are also showcased, along with the fiery monster creature the Balrog and a majestic Great Eagle.
We also see Season 1 protagonist-turned-antagonist Halbrand, aka Sauron (Charlie Vickers), as he takes on the guise of Annatar, “the Lord of Gifts” in Tolkien lore, with aims to manipulate the elves in the wake of the creation of the first Rings of Power.
The stakes are as high as ever in Season 2, with Durin IV (Owain Arthur) rallying the dwarves to fight against a growing evil, with a full elven army on the march against a rival battalion of orcs. And of course, all eyes are on the Tolkien creation that gives the series its name: those powerful rings.
The first season of The Rings of Power was a massive global success and one of the top original series for Prime Video, viewed by more than 100 million people worldwide and driving more Prime sign-ups worldwide during its launch window than any other previous content to date.
Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres August 29 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Stream all of Season 1 right now on Prime Video.