Amazon Bedrock will soon add cutting-edge foundation models (FMs) from leading AI startup, Mistral AI, to its roster of industry-leading FMs for customers to build and scale generative AI applications.

Mistral AI’s Mixtral 8x7B and Mistral 7B models can summarize, answer questions, and help organize information with their deep understanding of text structure and architecture.

Here’s a closer look at what these models can do:



Structuration : The models deeply understand the underlying structure and architecture of text, organize information within text, and help focus attention on key concepts and relationships.

Question answering : The core AI capabilities of understanding language, reasoning, and learning allow Mistral's models to handle question answering with more human-like performance. The accuracy, explanation abilities, and versatility of these models make them very useful for automating and scaling knowledge sharing.

Code completion: Mistral models have an exceptional understanding of natural language and code-related tasks, which is essential for projects that need to juggle computer code and regular language. They can help generate code snippets, suggest bug fixes, and optimize existing code, speeding up your development process.

No single model is optimized for every use case, and to unlock the value of generative AI, customers need access to a variety of models to discover what works best based on their needs. That’s why Amazon Bedrock makes it easy to access large language models (LLMs) and other FMs from leading AI companies, including models from AI21 Labs, Anthropic, Cohere, Meta, Stability AI, Amazon—and soon Mistral AI.

Check out the AWS Blog for more information and stay tuned for more details on how to get started.