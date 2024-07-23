Held its 10th Prime Day, the company's biggest Prime Day shopping event yet . Prime members shopped millions of deals across more than 35 categories, and purchased more items than any previous Prime Day shopping event.

Continued to delight customers with fast delivery and convenient returns. Amazon delivered to Prime members at its fastest speeds ever globally so far this year, with over 5 billion units arriving the same or next day.

Continued expanding selection in the U.S., including Aéropostale, Bumble and bumble, and Kiehl’s.

Announced Grubhub+ is now free with Prime in the U.S., and customers can place takeout orders directly on Amazon. Prime members save $300 per year on average on delivery fees and promotions with Grubhub+.

Announced Amazon Pharmacy’s RxPass now offers Prime members on Medicare unlimited consumption of 60 broadly-used prescription medications for just $5 a month, plus fast, free delivery.

Launched Maestro , a new Amazon Music AI playlist generator that uses AI technology to make it easier and way more fun for customers to build playlists.

Introduced AI-powered search for Fire TV devices . From the very first Fire TV device to the new AI-powered Fire TV Search experience, Fire TV continues to innovate for customers after 10 years.

Launched Amazon.co.za in South Africa . Customers in South Africa can now shop from a wide variety of local and international brands, take advantage of great prices, and enjoy same-day and next-day delivery.

Hosted Amazon’s inaugural Upfront presentation, where Amazon shared the top announcements around new series, films, and sports coming to Prime Video.

Released 19 films and series from Amazon MGM Studios, including Fallout , Season 4 of The Boys , and The Idea of You .

Reached a landmark 11-year streaming deal with the NBA and the WNBA for Prime Video to be the exclusive streaming service for 66 regular-season NBA games beginning in 2025, as well as regular and postseason WNBA games beginning in 2026.

Released the Thursday Night Football schedule for the 2024 NFL season on Prime Video with its most extensive schedule yet, including exclusive coverage of Thursday Night Football, Black Friday Football , and the first-ever NFL Wild Card Playoff game.

Revealed New World: Aeternum from Amazon Games, releasing October 15 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Shared that companies like AXA, DoorDash, Nasdaq, Rocket Insurance, SAP, Thomson Reuters, Workday, WPP, and Zendesk all announced new applications built on Bedrock.

Delivered new AWS Graviton4-based compute instances , providing up to 30% better price-performance than the industry-leading AWS Graviton3 instances.

Signed new AWS agreements with Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Databricks, Discover Financial Services, Eli Lilly and Company, Experian, GE HealthCare, NetApp, Scopely, ServiceNow, Shutterfly, and many others—as well as AI startups Perplexity AI, H Company, and Observea.

Announced an AUD $2 billion strategic partnership with the Australian Government to provide a “Top Secret” AWS Cloud to enhance the nation’s defense and intelligence capabilities.

Announced the launch of an AWS infrastructure Region in Taiwan by early 2025, which will enable customers to run workloads and securely store their content in Taiwan while serving end users with even lower latency.

Was named by LinkedIn as a top U.S. company where people want to work and grow a career for the seventh year in a row, ranking No. 2 on the Top Companies list and No. 1 in the technology sector.

Met its 100% renewable energy goal seven years early. All of the electricity consumed by Amazon’s operations, including its data centers, was matched with 100% renewable energy in 2023.

Replaced 95% of the plastic air pillows from Amazon’s delivery packaging in North America with paper filler.