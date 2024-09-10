The AI-powered ‘Defensive Alerts’ feature emerged as a breakthrough last season, and is the first predictive behavior AI model ever employed within a live NFL broadcast. Driven by a proprietary deep learning network that gets stronger as more plays unfold, Defensive Alerts tracks the movements of defensive players before the snap and identifies “players of interest” in real-time that are likely to rush the quarterback. When a probable blitzer is identified, a highlighted orb appears under them to give viewers a heads up. Defensive Alerts will be featured during every

TNF

main broadcast, becoming the first Prime Vision with Next Gen Stats innovation to make the transition.