These enhancements to

Amazon Q Developer

include agents that accelerate unit testing, documentation, and code reviews, and an operational capability that helps operators and developers of all experience levels investigate and resolve operational issues across their AWS environment in a fraction of the time. Amazon Q Developer can speed up software development tasks by up to 80%, already providing the highest reported code acceptance rate of any coding assistant that suggests multi-line code; code security scanning that outperforms leading publicly benchmarkable tools; and high-performing AI agents that autonomously reason and iterate to achieve complex goals.