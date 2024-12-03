Customers saved billions while shopping some of Amazon’s biggest deals of the holiday season during its 12 days of deals from November 21 through Cyber Monday.
Amazon announced that its Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday holiday shopping event—from November 21 through December 2—was its biggest ever compared to the same 12-day period ending on Cyber Monday in prior years. The deal event saw record sales and a record number of items sold.
Customers bought millions of Alexa-enabled devices, including the newest models of Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick 4K, two of the event's best-selling products. In the U.S., some of the best-selling product categories included Electronics, Toys, and Beauty, with popular items such as Beats headphones and earbuds, Samsung TVs, Barbie, Play-doh, Shark vacuums and air purifiers, and Medicube beauty devices and skincare topping the charts.
This Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday holiday shopping event was also the largest ever for independent sellers in Amazon’s store—most of which are small and medium-sized businesses. More than 60% of sales in Amazon’s store during the event were from independent sellers—that includes sales on popular items from small businesses like JLab, Blissy, Luxe Weavers, and The Woobles.
"We know how much our customers appreciate saving money, and our customers saved billions with us during this year’s holiday shopping event,” said Doug Herrington, CEO, Worldwide Amazon Stores. “And we have many more fun and exciting ways for them to continue to save this holiday season. Whether they're checking off their holiday list finding new deals on toys, fashion, electronics, homewares, and other products dropping every day between now and December 24, turning to Amazon for Same-Day Delivery on everyday essentials to help celebrate the holidays, or discovering ultra-low priced stocking stuffers in Amazon Haul, we want to thank our customers for choosing Amazon during this special time of year. I also want to thank our employees, vendors, and selling partners for delivering an outstanding experience time after time."
In addition to savings from deals across top brands, Amazon works hard to deliver value to customers every day. A new independent study by ecommerce analytics firm Profitero found that Amazon had the lowest prices entering the holiday season, on average 14% lower, compared to other leading retailers in the U.S. for the eighth year in a row.
Amazon is also making the holiday shopping experience faster and easier this year with innovative generative AI features that help customers quickly find the right gifts. Rufus, Amazon’s AI-powered conversational shopping assistant, makes it easy for customers to find tailored deals and gifts. AI Shopping Guides help customers gain confidence in their gift selections by consolidating helpful information about products—highlighting key factors to consider and explaining technical terms—helping customers research and shop seamlessly across Amazon’s broad selection. To simplify the shopping experience further, customers can utilize Amazon Lens, a visual shopping tool found in the search bar that can identify products through a photo, screenshot, or barcode scan and suggest similar items available on Amazon. And our Find-on-Amazon feature allows customers to easily locate similar products while scrolling online by tapping the Share button and selecting “Find products on Amazon.”
Throughout the month of December, customers can continue to discover trending gifts in Amazon's Holiday Shop from top brands like Dyson, Ninja, Sony, and YETI; and shop by theme and price point including White Elephant Gifts Under $5, Decor by Occasion, and Premium Gifts. From December 3-14, customers can also save up to 40% on fashion and fitness favorites featuring brands like Columbia, Hugo Boss, and Lacoste. Customers can find something for everyone on their list with hundreds of millions of products across more than 35 popular product categories—including over 300 million items available with fast, free Prime delivery, essential for any last-minute gift shopping.