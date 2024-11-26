Let Rufus help you find tailored gifts and inspiration this holiday season.
Whether you’re searching for the perfect gift, hosting your whole family, or crafting with kids this holiday season, Rufus, Amazon’s generative AI-powered shopping assistant, is here to help. Rufus is designed to make shopping faster and easier, helping you narrow down Amazon’s wide selection and ultimately select the item that fits your needs—it’s like having a shopping assistant with you any time you’re in our store.
Here are seven ways you can use Rufus to help you find the perfect gifts, decorations, and more this holiday season:
1. Find the most popular gifts
Ask Rufus, “What are some popular gifts this holiday season?” to get trending ideas across categories. Or, request gifts for specific occasions or needs by asking, “Any clever ideas for white elephant gifts?” or “Help me find some great stocking stuffers.”
2. Get gift ideas and inspiration
To get ideas for everyone on your list, try asking Rufus questions such as, “What are some gifts ideas for Hanukkah for my mom?” and “What STEM toys are suitable for 7-year-olds?” to find gifts tailored to the recipient.
3. Compare gift and holiday décor options
Make more informed purchase decisions quickly by asking Rufus to compare types of products for you. Try saying, “Compare video game consoles with handhelds” or “Compare Fraser fir and Balsam fir artificial trees” to find exactly what you need.
4. Prepare for holiday hosting
Find the perfect gift for a host, or prepare for your very own hosting duties, by asking Rufus questions such as, “What are the best warming trays for holiday parties?” or ask Rufus to find, “Durable cookware for holiday meals.” Find a thank you gift for a hostess by typing or speaking, “Help me find a good thank you gift.”
5. Get cooking advice
When you’re feeling inspired to explore something new in the kitchen this holiday season, let Rufus be your sous chef. First time cooking a turkey? Ask questions like, “What’s the best turkey size for 8 people?” and get follow up suggestions on cookware, or ask “How to make gravy?”
6. Explore new crafts
If you’re looking for holiday craft ideas and need help getting started, try asking Rufus questions like, “What do I need to make holiday ornaments?” and “Holiday craft ideas for kids.”
7. Track your orders
Ask Rufus to help you keep track of your order status and delivery dates for gifts and all your holiday essentials. Just ask, “When will my holiday garland be delivered?” or “What’s the status of the dog toys I ordered?” or “When will my slippers arrive?”
These are just a few examples of questions customers can ask Rufus this holiday season and all year long. Customers can also browse Amazon’s new AI Shopping Guides, which consolidate and summarize factors they may want to consider when looking to make a purchase in a particular product category, and use Amazon Lens, a visual shopping tool found in the search bar, to identify products through a photo, screenshot, or barcode scan, and find similar items available on Amazon.