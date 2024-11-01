We're continuously enhancing the Amazon shopping experience with more visual, collaborative, and socially-relevant features to help customers get inspired and discover hidden gems and unique items. Through our in-app multi-media shopping feeds, Amazon Inspire and Shop by Interest, customers can easily find new products and brands they may not have known about through photos and videos created by influencers, customers, and brands. These feeds can be a great source for

holiday gift inspiration

, found by tapping the play icon at the bottom of the Amazon Shopping app or in the Inspiration tile under ‘Shop by category’. Last year, more than 100 million customers visited our in-app shopping feeds. Customers can also find influencer insights on our product detail pages, showing how products are used and providing inspiration for related products.