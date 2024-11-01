With new Amazon Shopping app features and the ability to buy while scrolling in popular social media apps, Amazon customers can discover the perfect gift, share finds, and shop on or off Amazon.
As you shop for gifts this holiday season, Amazon’s goal is to make it easy for you to find and buy what you’re looking for—whether that’s inexpensive gifts or premium products from emerging, mainstream, or luxury brands.
In addition to our powerful search engine, we make it easy to find and discover products through in-store features such as visual search, personalized recommendations, AI Shopping Guides, and our AI-powered shopping assistant, Rufus. We also know that customers look for inspiration and product recommendations in social feeds, and we’re innovating to make shopping Amazon products more enjoyable with engaging product discovery features in our app and seamless social media app integrations.
Here are 3 ways Amazon is making it easier to find and buy the products you love this holiday season:
Quickly and easily discover gift ideas with Amazon Inspire and Shop by Interest
We're continuously enhancing the Amazon shopping experience with more visual, collaborative, and socially-relevant features to help customers get inspired and discover hidden gems and unique items. Through our in-app multi-media shopping feeds, Amazon Inspire and Shop by Interest, customers can easily find new products and brands they may not have known about through photos and videos created by influencers, customers, and brands. These feeds can be a great source for holiday gift inspiration, found by tapping the play icon at the bottom of the Amazon Shopping app or in the Inspiration tile under ‘Shop by category’. Last year, more than 100 million customers visited our in-app shopping feeds. Customers can also find influencer insights on our product detail pages, showing how products are used and providing inspiration for related products.
Once they’ve discovered a product they’re thinking about buying for themselves or a loved one, we know lots of customers like to share that product with their family and friends to provide inspiration or to see what they think. Last year alone, customers used the "Share" button in the Amazon Shopping app billions of times. To make it even easier to share and get feedback, we created Consult-a-Friend, a mobile shopping experience that lets you quickly and easily request, view, and manage your friends’ feedback on products within the Amazon Shopping app.
Find holiday inspiration while scrolling popular social media
We know customers also enjoy browsing social media for entertainment, information, and shopping, so we're working with popular social media apps to make purchasing products more seamless. Customers can now shop and checkout directly with Amazon through product ads on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Pinterest, and TikTok without ever leaving their feed. Customers who choose to link their Amazon and social media accounts will see familiar product details, images, availability, Prime eligibility, price, and estimated delivery date as they would in Amazon stores. These purchases are backed by the Amazon experience customers know and trust, with fast delivery speeds and our A-to-z Guarantee.
We also make it easy for social media influencers to curate their Amazon product recommendations for their followers, making it easier for customers to discover the latest holiday trends and gift ideas they see online this season.
Shop with confidence in Amazon’s store
In addition to helping customers discover new products on social media and in our store with inspirational content and personalized recommendations, we make it fast and easy to research products and gifts. We provide detailed product information, AI Shopping Guides, customer reviews (including review highlights) and star ratings, and badges explaining if an item is "Frequently Returned" or if "Customers usually keep this." Customers can also ask Rufus “What do customers say?” to get a quick and helpful overview of customer reviews or use Rufus to find deals or a tailored gift for their loved ones.
We aim to create an inspiring shopping experience that helps customers easily discover new products and gift ideas, quickly evaluate if a product is right for them, and seamlessly make a purchase within Amazon and popular social media apps. We look forward to continuing to find new ways to bring this to life for our customers, and make shopping more inspirational and collaborative over time.