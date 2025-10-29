Key takeaways
The holiday magic begins with a simple delivery: when Amazon's Holiday Kids Gift Book lands on doorsteps nationwide.
Amazon's 2025 Holiday Kids Gift Book delivers a holiday experience that transforms gift browsing into an interactive adventure spanning physical and digital worlds.
This reimagined book brings joy with page-turning to find gifts by age, interest, character, and ideas from the Toys We Love list. It seamlessly connects to today's technology (like ReadyLand and Roblox), creating magic that unfolds across multiple experiences for families to enjoy, shop, and play.
From page-turning to world-exploring
The moment the book arrives, families are transported into a woodland wonderland where gift discovery becomes an adventure itself. Families dive into its pages, daydreaming of products from Ms. Rachel, Barbie, LEGO, American Girl, Tonies, and more, finding themselves immersed in a universe that extends far beyond paper and ink.
A Roblox experience with new challenges and free rewards
For tech-savvy families that play together, the adventure continues in Amazon’s "Great Holiday Climb" on Roblox, an immersive digital playground where the catalog's woodland world expands into weekly interactive challenges and rewards. Here, players can scale the great Holiday Tower, discover hidden treasures, and even purchase real gifts without ever leaving the game, creating a seamless connection between play and possibility that redefines what a "wish list" can be.
Interactive storytelling with Readyland
For the first time ever, interactive storytelling transforms the catalog. With a simple "Alexa, open Readyland" prompt, our forest friends leap from the page into audio adventures, creating an interactive storytelling experience that evolves with each reading. Direct the narrative journey by telling Alexa which page you’re exploring, seamlessly blending physical and digital storytelling in a way that feels both cutting-edge and comfortingly familiar. This parent-enabled skill works with any Alexa-enabled devices or the free Alexa app.
Immersive 3D shopping in our virtual toy store
Our virtual toy store is back and even bigger! Feel the festive spirit with our outdoor holiday market theme, complete with an ice rink floor and over 200 must-have toys. Plus, spot our forest friends welcoming you to explore around the room.
From page to playroom
The gift book forest friends aren't just illustrations; they are companions waiting to join families for the holidays.
Our lovable fox becomes a real-life cuddle buddy with an exclusive Squishmallow, allowing kids to bring favorite characters into their everyday adventures. Families can enjoy quality time over the holidays with a kid-friendly puzzle of the gift book cover art.
When bedtime comes, kids can get snuggly with Amazon Essentials pajamas and blankets featuring the woodland creatures, transforming nighttime routines into a continuation of the catalog's enchanted world.
Overwhelmed by gift choices? Send a digital gift card featuring the forest friends so kids can pick exactly what they’re wishing for.
The Wicked World of Oz on Amazon
While flipping through the catalog pages, readers will notice a few Wicked-inspired items that point to another magical space. At OzOnAmazon.com, customers can find a complete collection of toys, beauty products, and exclusive merchandise based on the new Wicked: For Good theatrical release. It's another way Amazon transforms holiday shopping into an adventure that spans from page to screen to playroom, bringing stories to life in unique ways.
Deliver the fun
Customers can access a digital copy of the gift book or activity pages at amazon.com/toybook. A limited supply of additional physical copies will be available to order or pick up from Amazon Fresh Stores, while supplies last. Families can also shop Amazon's Toys We Love and all holiday gifts for kids.
Looking for more toys and gift options? Amazon makes shopping feel a little magical by offering access to innovative shopping tools, like Rufus, our AI-powered shopping assistant, ready to answer questions, compare toys, and help you pick the perfect gift. Amazon Lens is a visual search tool that helps you quickly find what you're looking for, and now with Lens Live, you can instantly scan products, see real-time matches in a swipeable carousel, and get insights and answers from Rufus. It’s all designed to make finding holiday treasures faster, easier, and way more fun.
