- This year, Black Friday falls on November 28.
As one biggest shopping events of the year, Black Friday always offers tons of great deals on all kinds of products, allowing customers to get deep discounts on tech, beauty, clothing, toys, and more. It’s a great way to check items off your holiday shopping list without having to pay full price for everything.
Want to learn more about Black Friday 2025, including when it is, and what kinds of deals you can expect? Here’s everything you need to know:
When is Black Friday 2025?
Black Friday is always the Friday after Thanksgiving. This year, the event falls on November 28, 2025, so it’s only a few weeks away. Cyber Monday is the following Monday—December 1, 2025.
What kinds of deals can I expect to see on Amazon?
Customers can shop early deals in the Holiday Shop now. Check back soon for more information—and be sure to sign up for Prime ahead.
How can I be sure not to miss out on deals?
Amazon’s Deals page is a great place to browse for early deals. Customers can also prepare for Black Friday and ensure they don’t miss out deals by adding items to their lists, cart, or save for later. With enhanced Alexa+ deal tracking, customers can get instant notifications when watched items go on sale.
How can I save big with help from AI shopping features during Black Friday?
Amazon’s suite of AI-powered tools can ease holiday shopping stress. Amazon’s AI shopping assistant Rufus offers gift discovery, price alerts, comparisons, and personalized recommendations.
The Amazon Lens visual search tool lets customers find similar products by taking photos, with the new Lens Live feature providing swipeable product matching. Customers can also use Hear the Highlights to explore products through AI-generated audio conversations based on product details, reviews, and web insights.
How do I join Prime before Black Friday 2025?
If you want to take advantage of the many benefits of a Prime membership during the holiday season and beyond, now’s a great time sign up for savings, convenience, and entertainment all in one membership.
Anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime. Additionally, 18-24 year-olds can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month $0 trial at amazon.com/youngadult, then pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month or $69 per year for a membership. Qualifying government assistance recipients and income-verified customers can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month at amazon.com/getprimeaccess.
