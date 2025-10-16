Key takeaways
- Amazon One Medical Pay-per-visit provides treatment for children ages 2 to 11 dealing with certain conditions.
- A parent and/or guardian, as well as the child, must be present during the consultation.
- No insurance or membership required: Message visits start at $29, and video visits cost $49.
Parents and guardians now have quick access to certified family care providers for select children’s health care needs though Amazon One Medical Pay-per-visit.
The telehealth service can help treat pink eye, lice, and more than 10 common skin-related issues like eczema, bug bites, contact dermatitis, fungal rashes, and more for children ages 2 to 11. This service also covers EpiPen and asthma medication renewals.
Message-based visits start at $29, and video consultations cost $49. Insurance, Prime memberships, or Amazon One Medical memberships are not required to use this service. Each visit includes a personalized treatment plan and prescriptions when needed, which customers can fulfill through Amazon Pharmacy or the pharmacy of their choice. Amazon Pharmacy is a full-service online pharmacy that provides upfront, transparent pricing, 24/7 access to pharmacists and free nationwide delivery of medications directly to customers’ doors, including same-day delivery in select U.S. cities.
"As a parent, I am all too familiar with taking a child who doesn’t feel well to urgent care and waiting too long, only to spend ten minutes with a clinician," said Bergen Elsa, general manager for Amazon One Medical Pay-per-visit. “This service makes it easier for families to connect with trusted family care providers, day or night, saving time and money while providing peace of mind to parents and helping kids feel better sooner."
How Amazon One Medical Pay-per-visit works for children’s conditions
Parents and/or guardians browse treatable conditions on health.amazon.com/children. Once they select their desired visit type, they will see an option to add a new Amazon Health minor profile to their account in order to easily manage their child’s care. Once that’s done, parents and/or guardians can follow these steps for their Amazon One Medical Pay-per-visit consultation:
- Fill out a brief intake form with their child’s medical history and symptoms
- Amazon One Medical Pay-per-visit connects you with a board-certified family practice physician or licensed family nurse practitioner
- The provider will follow up after the visit with a treatment plan
The Pay-per-visit service is ideal for families without insurance or those who prefer not to use their insurance for occasional health care needs. Visits can be paid by credit card or through a Flexible Spending Account or Health Savings Account.
What kids’ conditions are treated by Amazon One Medical Pay-per-visit?
Amazon One Medical Pay-per-visit currently focuses on treating pink eye, head lice, and common kids’ skin issues, including eczema, contact dermatitis, impetigo, fungal rashes (e.g., ringworm), bug bites, hand-foot-and-mouth disease, fifth disease, roseola, poison ivy, and diaper rash. Parents can also renew their kids’ EpiPen and asthma medications.
“We are here 24/7 to help parents who need quick medical guidance to determine the appropriate level of care when their child is developing concerning symptoms," said Natasha Bhuyan, MD, family physician and national medical director for Amazon One Medical. “This service isn't meant to replace a family's relationship with their child’s pediatrician, but rather to serve as a convenient option for those 'in-between' moments for parents with time-sensitive concerns who don’t already have on-demand access through a One Medical membership.”
What else is offered through Amazon One Medical?
For families looking to establish care with a pediatrician or family care provider, many Amazon One Medical offices provide care for all ages.
Scheduled in-office and remote visits are billed to insurance, and One Medical members can access on-demand 24/7 video chats, secure provider messaging, and more for an additional fee of $99/year or $9/month for Prime members (or $199 on OneMedical.com).
Membership is a great option for those who want to continue their in-person care with their One Medical care team through 24/7 on-demand virtual support, while Pay-per-visit pricing applies only to stand-alone telehealth consultations on Amazon.com.
One Medical membership is a great option for families who live near a One Medical family care office and want to establish primary care with a pediatrician or family care provider, combined with 24/7 on-demand virtual care support. One Medical accepts most major insurance plans for scheduled in-person or remote visits. The additional membership fee covers 24/7 on-demand virtual care services, including Urgent Video Chats, message-based consultations for common health concerns, prescription management, and more, with no co-pays or additional fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is providing care for children’s conditions?
How long is the wait for Pay-per-visit consultations?
Can parents get doctor’s notes for their children?
I’m a One Medical member. Can I use this service for my child?
