Each person’s health journey is personal. When someone seeks health care, they often share sensitive details with a medical professional—details they want to remain private and protected. This patient and provider relationship is built on trust. Across Amazon Health Services, including

Amazon Pharmacy

,

Amazon One Medical

, and Amazon’s Health Benefits Connector, we take the responsibility of safeguarding and protecting customer information seriously. That is why privacy and security are foundational to how we design and operate our products and services.