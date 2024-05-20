Memorial Day is coming up soon, but you don’t have to wait until then to find great savings on Amazon.

Best Memorial Day mattress deals

30% off Bedsure Queen Summer Quilt Bedding Set

Looking to switch out your bedding for the warmer season? Try this sturdy yet lightweight quilt set, which features an elegant basket weave textured pattern. Choose from more than a dozen colors to match your bedroom aesthetic.

20% off Tuft & Needle Original Mattress

This firm, 9.5-inch mattress features a signature adaptive foam that's infused with heat-conducting graphite and cooling gel to wick away heat and moisture for a deep, restful sleep.

22% off Amazon Basics Cooling Gel-Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper

A mattress topper is a great way to add pressure point relief and cooling comfort to any old or new mattress.

Best Memorial Day electronics deals

30% off Ring Stick Up Cam Battery

Another option is the Stick Up Cam Battery, a battery-powered camera that can mounted indoor or out. Just place it on a flat surface or mount it to a wall with our versatile mounting bracket.

43% off Samsung 28-inch ViewFinity UR55 Series 4K Computer Monitor

The outstandingly clear and detailed resolution of this monitor makes it easier to see and work with whatever is on your screen. Features like Eye Saver Mode and Flicker Free also help to reduce eye strain.

28% off Ring Video Doorbell with Ring Indoor Cam 2nd Gen and Ring Alarm 5-Piece

Monitor your home, your way. This integrated system lets you see who’s at your door and what’s going on inside your home. You get complete control from the Ring app, where you can receive real-time notifications and customize important security settings.

Best Memorial Day outdoor and garden deals

25% off Hydro Flask 35L Insulated Tote

If you’re going to the beach, park, or other outdoor adventures this summer, you’ll want to bring along an insulated bag to keep all your drinks and snacks fresh. The exterior is waterproof while the interior is fully-lined for simple wipe downs at the end of the day. It folds down for convenient storage and travel.

20% off Greenworks 80V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower + Axial Leaf Blower

Whatever your lawn maintenance needs are, this combo kit offers efficient and robust performance. Its 3-in-1 functionality (mulch, rear bagging, side discharge) is versatile and the convenient battery setup lets you enjoy extended run times and quick recharges.

45% off Yaheetech 7.5-foot Patio Umbrella

Lounge outside without getting burned using this crank lift market umbrella. As the sun moves throughout the day, you can manually tilt the canopy of the umbrella with a push of a button.

29% off Traeger Grills Pro 34 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker

Never use gas or charcoal again: cooking with wood just tastes better. You can cook hot and fast or low and slow on this wood pellet grill—it’s not just a smoker. Grill, bake, roast, braise, and BBQ food too, everything from ribs to apple pie.

36% off TIKI Brand Fire Starter, Wood Pellets

Create an instant fire simply by lighting one of these packs. They’re designed for both outdoor wood burning fire pits and indoor fireplaces.

20% off Keter Solana 70-gallon Bench Deck Box

Store your outdoor patio cushions, pool accessories, and beach towels in this storage box, which is made from resin to prevent rusting, peeling, fading, and denting. It has a lockable lid, plus the top doubles as extra seating for your patio.

Best Memorial Day appliance and kitchen deals

10% off Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by De’Longhi

Coffee enthusiasts love making their morning brew at home, which lets you make everything from a rich espresso to a milky latte. The included Nespresso pods are fresh and give you the perfect flavor every time.

30% off Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10

With its Air Multiplier technology, this sleek air purifier can draw in distant pollutants and project 76 gallons of purified air per second throughout the whole room. It’s fully sealed to HEPA standard, so what goes inside, stays inside.

21% off Bissell CrossWave OmniForce Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuum

Get rid of the clutter in your cleaning closet with this 2-in-1 machine. Power vac mode tackles stubborn dry debris with 75% more suction, while power mop mode lets you vacuum and mop at the same time. As a cordless machine, it offers 30 minutes of powerful cleaning before you need to charge it again.

26% off Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum

Dyson cordless vacuums are a favorite for a reason. They’re engineered for homes with pets and can remove stubborn hair from all around your home. When you’re done, you don’t need to touch all the dust and dirt thanks to the vacuum’s hygienic ejection mechanism.

19% off GE Profile Opal 2.0 XL Countertop Nugget Ice Maker

The large capacity ice maker makes 1.6 pounds of fresh, crunchy nugget ice per hour, perfect for cocktails, sodas, and other refreshing drinks. And with the SmartHQ app, you can monitor device status and schedule fresh ice whenever you want.

Best Memorial Day fashion deals

52% off The Drop Women’s Sydney Cropped Crew Neck T-Shirt

A boxy, 100% cotton tee is a summer staple.

23% off Ray-Ban RX5283 Prescription Eyeglass Frames, 51 mm

Pick up a pair of classic, durable frames. The lenses can be replaced with your prescription. Each pair comes with a cleaning cloth and case.

20% off The Drop Women’s Samantha Flat Strappy Lace-Up Sandal

A modern take on gladiator sandals, these strappy shoes kick it up a notch for any outfit. Styling tip: Lace them around the ankle of long, loose trousers.

31% off The Drop Women’s Britt Tiered Maxi Dress

Flawlessly flowy tiers give movement to this easy maxi dress. They feature side pockets and hidden button adjustable straps and come in many different colors and patterns.

