6 tips to refresh your home for summer with a little help from Amazon

Summer is just around the corner. And with that, kids are out of school—which means more playdates, more houseguests, and … a lot more mess to pick up.Spring cleaning may have passed you by, but it’s not too late to get your home in order to host that kickoff-to-summer barbeque.As a mother to two kids, I know that deep cleaning your house often takes a back seat to making sure everyone is dressed, fed, and out the door every morning. But with the sunny days rolling in, there’s no better time to freshen up your home for a season of bare feet and sunshine.This year, I’m vowing to stress less about cleaning and use short cuts when I can. While Amazon can’t bring a cleaning crew to my home, I discovered that it can make cleaning up a whole lot easier.Here are a few things you can do to get your house sparkling like new this season: