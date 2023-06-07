Back to Amazon
NewsRetail

6 tips to refresh your home for summer with a little help from Amazon

Written by Colleen Waldron
2 min
 
Written by Colleen Waldron
A mom smiles and gives her daughter a high five as they sit on the floor next to cleaning supplies in a living room.
Are you ready for summer? Get your home refreshed and ready—just in time for your next barbeque.
Summer is just around the corner. And with that, kids are out of school—which means more playdates, more houseguests, and … a lot more mess to pick up.

Spring cleaning may have passed you by, but it’s not too late to get your home in order to host that kickoff-to-summer barbeque.

As a mother to two kids, I know that deep cleaning your house often takes a back seat to making sure everyone is dressed, fed, and out the door every morning. But with the sunny days rolling in, there’s no better time to freshen up your home for a season of bare feet and sunshine.
an image of a person enjoying the benefits of Amazon Prime
7 Prime benefits that will save you money in 2023
It’s not just about free shipping and Prime Video. Prime keeps money back in your pocket.
Read more
This year, I’m vowing to stress less about cleaning and use short cuts when I can. While Amazon can’t bring a cleaning crew to my home, I discovered that it can make cleaning up a whole lot easier.

Here are a few things you can do to get your house sparkling like new this season:
  • 1.
    Make a plan
    Refreshing your home for summer is a whole lot easier with a checklist. You can ask Alexa to add tasks to a checklist of everything you need to do, and you can check them off as you clean. In the Alexa app, you can see what tasks you have left by asking, “Alexa, what’s on my to-do list?"
  • 2.
    Don’t show up empty handed
    Prepare yourself with the proper equipment and products for getting your home in order. Not sure what you need? Check out the new Dyson storefront in Amazon stores, where you can shop from a wide range of Dyson products, including the new Dyson Gen5detect cordless vacuum cleaner and the Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde air purifier and fan. Plus, you can order with the added convenience of Amazon Prime to get fast, free shipping directly from Dyson.
    A person uses a Dyson vacuum to pick up green dust off the floor.
    Now that your floors are spick-and-span and your air is fresher than ever, you can start scrubbing surfaces throughout your home. From the kitchen to the bathroom, products in the OXO cleaning store can help you deep-clean your home.
  • 3.
    Out with the old
    Let’s face it: If you went room-to-room in your home, putting everything you no longer need into donation boxes, things would start to look a whole lot better. Start by blocking off time in your day to do just that, one room at a time. You’ll be amazed at how quickly you can make a difference.
    A person putting a basked filled with folded linens back on a shelf.
  • 4.
    In with the organized
    Once you’ve cleared out the things you no longer need, you can reorganize your must-haves. Amazon Home has a solution to tidy up every nook of your house, including the entryway that’s constantly spilling over with kids’ mismatched shoes and the hodgepodge of snacks in the kitchen pantry.
  • 5.
    Refresh, refresh, refresh
    Now comes the fun part: Add a splash of style and color to your newly clean home. Colorful throw pillows, planters, and outdoor rugs are fun ways to liven up your house and yard for seasonal entertaining.
    A day in the life of an Amazon delivery driver.
    I deliver packages to Amazon customers. Follow me on a typical day as a delivery driver in a Rivian van.
    Adam Landry, 29, is a delivery driver for Gruntastic Logistics Corp., an Amazon Delivery Service Partner in the Boston suburbs. See what it’s like driving a van from Rivian, and learn his favorite parts of the job.
    Watch now
  • 6.
    Relax and recover
    Don’t forget to indulge in a little self-care this year. Tune out the noise with new Dyson Zone headphones, which have advanced noise cancellation to help you kick back on your porch. Restock your bathroom cabinet with best-selling Amazon beauty products, or check out the latest beauty hacks from TikTok with Internet Famous! Beauty finds under $30.
    Beauty products on a shelf in a bathroom.
    Amazon Beauty pros share 11 must-have products for summer
    Thinking about shaking up your beauty routine this summer? Check out go-to products from Amazon Beauty team members.
    Read more
Even if your spring-cleaning turns into summer cleaning, once you are organized, refreshed and ready for the season, that’s something to celebrate!
About the Author
Colleen Waldron
Colleen Waldron is a public relations manager at Amazon, focusing on events and influencer relations with Amazon Retail. She previously worked in consumer PR with agencies like Ketchum and Jackson Spalding. She lives in the suburbs of Nashville, Tennessee, with her husband (who also works at Amazon) and their two children.
