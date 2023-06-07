6 tips to refresh your home for summer with a little help from Amazon

Are you ready for summer? Get your home refreshed and ready—just in time for your next barbeque.
Summer is just around the corner. And with that, kids are out of school—which means more playdates, more houseguests, and … a lot more mess to pick up.
Spring cleaning may have passed you by, but it’s not too late to get your home in order to host that kickoff-to-summer barbeque.
As a mother to two kids, I know that deep cleaning your house often takes a back seat to making sure everyone is dressed, fed, and out the door every morning. But with the sunny days rolling in, there’s no better time to freshen up your home for a season of bare feet and sunshine.
Here are a few things you can do to get your house sparkling like new this season:
Spring cleaning may have passed you by, but it’s not too late to get your home in order to host that kickoff-to-summer barbeque.
As a mother to two kids, I know that deep cleaning your house often takes a back seat to making sure everyone is dressed, fed, and out the door every morning. But with the sunny days rolling in, there’s no better time to freshen up your home for a season of bare feet and sunshine.
This year, I’m vowing to stress less about cleaning and use short cuts when I can. While Amazon can’t bring a cleaning crew to my home, I discovered that it can make cleaning up a whole lot easier.
It’s not just about free shipping and Prime Video. Prime keeps money back in your pocket.
Here are a few things you can do to get your house sparkling like new this season:
-
1.Make a planRefreshing your home for summer is a whole lot easier with a checklist. You can ask Alexa to add tasks to a checklist of everything you need to do, and you can check them off as you clean. In the Alexa app, you can see what tasks you have left by asking, “Alexa, what’s on my to-do list?"
-
2.Don’t show up empty handedPrepare yourself with the proper equipment and products for getting your home in order. Not sure what you need? Check out the new Dyson storefront in Amazon stores, where you can shop from a wide range of Dyson products, including the new Dyson Gen5detect cordless vacuum cleaner and the Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde air purifier and fan. Plus, you can order with the added convenience of Amazon Prime to get fast, free shipping directly from Dyson.Now that your floors are spick-and-span and your air is fresher than ever, you can start scrubbing surfaces throughout your home. From the kitchen to the bathroom, products in the OXO cleaning store can help you deep-clean your home.
-
3.Out with the oldLet’s face it: If you went room-to-room in your home, putting everything you no longer need into donation boxes, things would start to look a whole lot better. Start by blocking off time in your day to do just that, one room at a time. You’ll be amazed at how quickly you can make a difference.
-
4.In with the organizedOnce you’ve cleared out the things you no longer need, you can reorganize your must-haves. Amazon Home has a solution to tidy up every nook of your house, including the entryway that’s constantly spilling over with kids’ mismatched shoes and the hodgepodge of snacks in the kitchen pantry.
-
5.Refresh, refresh, refreshNow comes the fun part: Add a splash of style and color to your newly clean home. Colorful throw pillows, planters, and outdoor rugs are fun ways to liven up your house and yard for seasonal entertaining.I deliver packages to Amazon customers. Follow me on a typical day as a delivery driver in a Rivian van.Adam Landry, 29, is a delivery driver for Gruntastic Logistics Corp., an Amazon Delivery Service Partner in the Boston suburbs. See what it’s like driving a van from Rivian, and learn his favorite parts of the job.
-
6.Relax and recoverDon’t forget to indulge in a little self-care this year. Tune out the noise with new Dyson Zone headphones, which have advanced noise cancellation to help you kick back on your porch. Restock your bathroom cabinet with best-selling Amazon beauty products, or check out the latest beauty hacks from TikTok with Internet Famous! Beauty finds under $30.Thinking about shaking up your beauty routine this summer? Check out go-to products from Amazon Beauty team members.
Even if your spring-cleaning turns into summer cleaning, once you are organized, refreshed and ready for the season, that’s something to celebrate!
About the Author