Rodarte, the Los Angeles–based fashion brand from Kate and Laura Mulleavy, distinguished for its romantic and conceptual approach to fashion design, has long been sought after by brides. Now, Rodarte is debuting a new bridal collection.

“We are excited to launch our first bridal collection, exclusively available at Rodarte and Luxury Stores at Amazon,” Kate and Laura Mulleavy, founders and designers of Rodarte, said in a joint statement. “So many people see bridal opportunities within our pieces that we wanted to expand into the category in a more deliberate manner, with a wider offering of textures and materials. With Amazon, we are able to offer a new shopping experience for brides looking for ease and inspiration when searching for the perfect bridal look.”

The collection’s feminine silhouettes, created with luxurious fabrics, including silk charmeuse, lace, and tulle, are accentuated with elegant details such as gathered ruffles, bias cuts, tiered layers, and beautiful hand-molded silk flowers, resulting in special pieces perfect for any wedding celebration.

The collection's dresses include:

Rodarte Off-White Silk Satin Gown Length Slip Dress with Silk Flower

Rodarte Off-White Ruched Gown with Ruffle Detail and Silk Roses

Rodarte White Floral Tulle High-Neck Ruffle Dress

Rodarte Off-White Silk Satin Halter Gown with Silk Flower

Rodarte Off-White Silk Satin Mid Length Slip Dress with Silk Flower

Rodarte White Silk Satin and Lace Bias Slip Dress with Slit and Flower

Rodarte White Floral Tulle Tiered Ruffle Dress with Bow Belt

