Luxury Stores at Amazon—a curated collection of some of the world’s most sought-after luxury brands—is expanding its collaboration with vintage retailer What Goes Around Comes Around (WGACA) to introduce pre-loved, luxury apparel for the first time with a special retrospective capsule collection of styles designed by Karl Lagerfeld. The collection offers more than 60 pre-loved apparel and accessory styles from Karl Lagerfeld’s tenure at Chanel. Each hand-selected item in the capsule collection has been carefully inspected and authenticated by What Goes Around Comes Around, and is available exclusively at Luxury Stores at Amazon—allowing Amazon customers to appreciate Karl Lagerfeld’s legacy and own a piece of fashion history.

The WGACA team traveled around the world to curate this exclusive collection for Luxury Stores at Amazon, sourcing iconic styles that pay homage to Lagerfeld’s incredible breadth of work from top collectors and dealers. Here are some of the most exciting items in the collection and details on what makes them so remarkable, shared by WGACA co-founder and CEO Seth Weisser.

Shop these five amazing pre-loved Karl Lagerfeld styles from WGACA, available only at Luxury Stores at Amazon:

Shop the Chanel Spring 1997 multicolor floral mini dress

From the peak of the supermodel era, this Spring 1997 utility mini dress features abstract Camellia flowers and classic “CC” logos splashed throughout the multicolored denim. Lagerfeld updated the unmistakable house signatures in a modern and fresh way, even adding a playful palm tree motif to the red and gold oversized buttons. This piece is a prime example of Lagerfeld’s knack for incorporating the house’s logos in bold and unexpected ways.

Shop the Chanel Cruise 2007 logo chiffon and tweed dress

Lagerfeld’s design for this Cruise 2007 dress showcases his masterful merging of opposing textiles and aesthetics. The bridge between bouclé and chiffon was not typical of the house, seeing as Coco Chanel had introduced the use of these classic materials separately, but Karl set out to take them to new heights. He intertwined classic and modern elements, even introducing the Rue Cambon logo with a street art graffiti twist.

Shop the Chanel Spring 1997 white and multicolor bouclé jacket

An undoubtedly innovative era for the house, we selected a few key pieces from this collection. Lagerfeld takes the classic bouclé to a new level by adding iridescent threading and multicolor accents, finishing the statement jacket with embellishments like clear acetate and gold “CC” logo buttons. This Spring 1997 piece demonstrates how Lagerfeld’s creativity elevated the Chanel brand like never before.

Shop the Chanel pink quilted canvas COCO classic double flap

While the Chanel Classic Flap is an instantly recognizable and timeless style, Lagerfeld never allowed the design to get stale. The silhouette was constantly reinvented and updated season after season, which is evident here in this early 2000s iteration. Classic lambskin was replaced with contemporary canvas, and the usual solid exterior is upgraded with an assortment of COCO logos, resulting in a truly collectible Karl Lagerfeld creation.

Shop the Chanel multicolor floral lambskin classic double flap

Lagerfeld took a new approach on a classic for the Spring/Summer 2010 collection. Through his artistic direction, Lagerfeld brought new life to the concept of the “classics” and embedded distinctive motifs on usual materials. Here, quilted lambskin leather is covered with a watercolor-style floral print in pastel shades. The bag is finished with the signature “CC” turnlock and chain strap hardware. Karl Lagerfeld’s tenure at Chanel primed fashion connoisseurs to expect the unexpected.

Shop the entire WGACA collection on Amazon.