Lee este artículo en español.

Whether you’re a student heading back to college or a parent sending off your child for the first time, Prime Student has you covered. From dorm room décor to college-life essentials, our Off to College shopping guide has everything you need to prepare for move-in day, including all of Prime’s savings, convenience, and entertainment, in a single membership.

What can I find in the Off to College shopping guide?

This one-stop destination features Prime Student–exclusive deals, discounts, and perks to help you get the most savings and benefits out of the off-to-college shopping experience. As a Prime Student member, you can easily find and shop everything you need for campus at low prices—from décor and tech to school supplies, fall fashion, and more—with Amazon’s Off to College shopping guide. Did you forget to pack something and you need it fast? Get offers on same-day eligible, frequently forgotten items. Plus, discover the extra perks that make college life easier with a Prime Student membership.

What perks are included in a Prime Student membership?

With Prime Student, you can enjoy the same shopping, savings, and entertainment benefits of Prime for only $7.49 per month (half the cost of Prime), along with access to exclusive perks for college life, like up to 10% off travel with StudentUniverse, homework help from Course Hero, a discounted rate on a Calm Premium subscription, a free GrubHub+ membership for one year, and more. Members who place at least one order a month with Grubhub+ save an average of $230 per year in delivery fees and promotions.

What’s the word from Prime Student members?

Prime Student members also have exclusive access to exciting deals and discounts to save on dorm room essentials during shopping events, like Prime Day, an upcoming, annual sale event with discounts on millions of items. You can also get early access to Amazon’s Lightning deals as well as deals at Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh stores.

“I love that Prime Student gives me access to Prime Video and Prime Music. I can stream movies, TV shows, and music for free, which is great for when I need a break from studying. With the Prime Reading feature, I can even borrow ebooks and magazines for free.”— California State University–San Marcos Student

“My favorite part of the Prime Student program is the freedom to be creative! I love creating different ways to showcase my favorite aspects of Prime Student with my friends and peers. I often talk about Prime Student with my peers, as I love Amazon Textbooks and ordering school supplies. When I’m complimented on something, I always direct them to Prime Student and let them know about all the great shipping benefits!”— Giselle Ortega, Fashion Institute of Technology

What are some exciting Off to College deals?

Starting July 7, you can find amazing deals on college must-haves, dorm décor, fall fashions, and more including:



Six-month Prime Student trial for $0 from Grubhub for new members

Luna discounts, such as 40% off a Luna controller and 50% off a Luna+ subscription for up to six months

TV On Demand $6 credit with Prime Video

Half off a Tinder Premium subscription for six months

With more deals launching throughout the summer and fall, check the 2023 Off to College shopping guide and this blog often for the latest Prime Student deals and exclusives. Additional terms may apply.

“Prime Student offers all the everyday college essentials, and some of my favorite benefits for students heading off to college are the fast and free delivery, the incredible streaming options on Prime Video, and $0 delivery fees from hundreds of thousands of restaurants with Grubhub+,” said Carmen Nestares, head of U.S. Prime and Marketing Tech at Amazon. “As mom to a first-year college student, I know first-hand how important it is to make a dorm feel like a second home and for your favorite study snacks to be only a click away.”

When it comes to providing college students with exclusive perks and offers for college life, we understand the assignment.

Ready to get started with Prime Student? Sign up today. New members can start a six-month trial at no cost.