Amazon Black Friday 2023: Live updates on the best early deals, holiday shopping tips, and gift guides
Recent updates
When is Black Friday 2023?
Black Friday this year falls on November 24, 2023, but you don’t have to wait until then to start enjoying the holiday savings.
Amazon’s Black Friday event starts today, November 17, giving customers more days to shop than last year’s event, and featuring some of the lowest prices of the year so far on select products.
What kind of Black Friday deals can you expect from Amazon?
Amazon’s Black Friday event will feature amazing deals across electronics and Amazon devices, home and kitchen, beauty, toys, entertainment, gifts, and more. Here’s just a small sampling of our Black Friday 2023 deals:
- Up to 35% off select Kindle e-readers and bundles including Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle, Kindle Paperwhite, and Kindle (2022)
- 44% off select Ninja kitchen appliances
- 20% off Blueland plastic-free dishwasher tablets
- 20% off Kérastase haircare
- 50% off select NERF products
- 60% off Audible Premium Plus for the first four months
When is Cyber Monday 2023?
Cyber Monday this year falls on November 27, 2023. However, Amazon’s Cyber Monday weekend event will kick off early on November 25.
During the event, you’ll find great deals from top brands like Ninja, Helly Hansen, and Homesick candles.
What kind of Cyber Monday deals can you expect from Amazon?
Some of the exciting discounts to look for include up to 45% off Hey Dude, up to 30% off La Roche-Posay, and up to 30% off OPI nail colors and treatments. Here are other Cyber Monday 2023 deals to expect:
- 37% off select Vitamix blenders
- 20% off select Breville espresso machines
- 45% off Hey Dude, including Amazon exclusive styles
- 30% off select Fisher-Price toys
- 20% off select CeraVe skincare Amazon Exclusive Kits
How can you prepare for Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale?
There are many ways you can be a smart shopper during Cyber Weekend:
1. Find personalized deals: Amazon makes it easy for customers to find deals they’re interested in with personalized recommendations. Find personalized deals on products previously purchased with the Buy Again deals feed, items previously saved to lists, and get deal recommendations based on browsing history with Keep Shopping For.
2. Earn more this holiday season with Amazon Store Card and Prime Visa: From November 21 through 27, customers can get a $100 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for the Amazon Store Card. From November 17 through December 4, Prime members can get a $200 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for a Prime Visa.
3. Sign up for Invite-only deals: Prime members can sign up for Invite-only deals on select products expected to sell out this holiday season, including 57% off the Citizen Men’s Eco Drive Sport Luxury Endeavor Watch and 65% off the Blink Outdoor Security 2-Camera System. If selected, you’ll be notified via email and a push notification on a rolling basis from November 19 through November 22 with instructions on how to purchase the item.
Get up to 20% off Ninja Premium Bakeware
Where to find early holiday deals
Good news: You can already find new and exciting holiday deals by visiting amazon.com/deals, including deals from brands like Vitamix and Peloton.
We’ll be highlighting some of our favorite early deals here in the days leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Deal availability is subject to change and accurate at the time of publish.
How to make sure not to miss any deals
You can get personalized deal notifications from Alexa up to 24 hours in advance on eligible items within your Wish List, Cart, or Saved for Later lists. You can also ask Alexa to:
- Keep an eye on personalized deals throughout the season by saying, “Alexa, what are my deals?”
- Remind you of deals once they are live.
- Make the purchase when a deal is available by saying, “Alexa, buy it for me.”
Save up to 20% on select Kérastase haircare
Give the gift of luxury haircare. Kérastase’s conditioning, strengthening, and moisturizing products are beloved by thousands, for all types of hair.
Watch the first-ever NFL Black Friday game on Prime Video
On November 24 at 6 p.m. EST, Prime Video will present a classic AFC East showdown between the New York Jets and their longtime division rivals, the Miami Dolphins. The game will be free to watch, even to those without a Prime membership—all you need is an Amazon account.
Eagle-eyed viewers, be on the lookout for new deals from LEGO and Dyson that will pop up during the broadcast.
Shop small businesses from Oprah’s Favorite Things 2023 list at Amazon
Oprah’s Favorite Things is back, and this year’s holiday gift list is better than ever! Check out gifts from inspiring small businesses, including women-owned, Black-owned, and family-owned small businesses that sell in Amazon’s store:
- The Hairbrella Waterproof Satin Lined Sunhat keeps your hair dry and style-protected no matter the forecast.
- The Stone Hallow Farmstead Blissful Breakfast Box features Sprouted Flour Pancake Mix, Rose Geranium Syrup, Wildflower Honey, and Honeysuckle Jelly from the family farm.
- The Harlem Candle Co Purple Love Luxury Candle evokes dramatic notes of rose de mai and sandalwood.