Amazon Black Friday 2023: Live updates on the best early deals, holiday shopping tips, and gift guides

How can you prepare for Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale?

There are many ways you can be a smart shopper during Cyber Weekend:

1. Find personalized deals: Amazon makes it easy for customers to find deals they’re interested in with personalized recommendations. Find personalized deals on products previously purchased with the Buy Again deals feed, items previously saved to lists, and get deal recommendations based on browsing history with Keep Shopping For.

2. Earn more this holiday season with Amazon Store Card and Prime Visa: From November 21 through 27, customers can get a $100 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for the Amazon Store Card. From November 17 through December 4, Prime members can get a $200 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for a Prime Visa.

3. Sign up for Invite-only deals: Prime members can sign up for Invite-only deals on select products expected to sell out this holiday season, including 57% off the Citizen Men’s Eco Drive Sport Luxury Endeavor Watch and 65% off the Blink Outdoor Security 2-Camera System. If selected, you’ll be notified via email and a push notification on a rolling basis from November 19 through November 22 with instructions on how to purchase the item.

