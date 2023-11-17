Back to Amazon
en
NewsRetail
Live Updates

Amazon Black Friday 2023: Live updates on the best early deals, holiday shopping tips, and gift guides

Written by Connie Chen
Live Updates
 
An image of various items against a hunter green background. The items include wrapped gifts in glittery gold paper with green and white bows and ribbons, tree ornaments of various shapes and sizes, and evergreen tree branches. There is a light green border around the whole image and a tag at the top that reads "LIVE BLOG" with a red dot next to it.

Reading:

Amazon Black Friday 2023: Live updates on the best early deals, holiday shopping tips, and gift guides

Holiday shopping is easy with the best Black Friday deals from Amazon! Get early deals and discover shopping tips and gift guides for everyone on your list.

Recent updates

 

When is Black Friday 2023?

Bright red Black Friday packaging tape set on a green background.

Black Friday this year falls on November 24, 2023, but you don’t have to wait until then to start enjoying the holiday savings.

Amazon’s Black Friday event starts today, November 17, giving customers more days to shop than last year’s event, and featuring some of the lowest prices of the year so far on select products.

Here's everything you need to know about Black Friday

What kind of Black Friday deals can you expect from Amazon?

An image of a Kindle Scribe e-reader.

Amazon’s Black Friday event will feature amazing deals across electronics and Amazon devices, home and kitchen, beauty, toys, entertainment, gifts, and more. Here’s just a small sampling of our Black Friday 2023 deals:

Preview Amazon’s Black Friday deals

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

A roll of white packaging tape with bright orange font that reads "Cyber Monday" is set on a bright orange backdrop.

Cyber Monday this year falls on November 27, 2023. However, Amazon’s Cyber Monday weekend event will kick off early on November 25.

During the event, you’ll find great deals from top brands like Ninja, Helly Hansen, and Homesick candles.

Here’s everything you need to know about Cyber Monday

What kind of Cyber Monday deals can you expect from Amazon?

A lifestyle image of a Breville espresso machine that's set on a countertop and brewing a fresh cup of espresso.

Some of the exciting discounts to look for include up to 45% off Hey Dude, up to 30% off La Roche-Posay, and up to 30% off OPI nail colors and treatments. Here are other Cyber Monday 2023 deals to expect:

Preview Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals

How can you prepare for Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale?

An assortment of opened and unopened Amazon boxes display a variety of great holiday gift ideas, from a Kindle to a pair of fuzzy red slides.

There are many ways you can be a smart shopper during Cyber Weekend:

1. Find personalized deals: Amazon makes it easy for customers to find deals they’re interested in with personalized recommendations. Find personalized deals on products previously purchased with the Buy Again deals feed, items previously saved to lists, and get deal recommendations based on browsing history with Keep Shopping For.

2. Earn more this holiday season with Amazon Store Card and Prime Visa: From November 21 through 27, customers can get a $100 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for the Amazon Store Card. From November 17 through December 4, Prime members can get a $200 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for a Prime Visa.

3. Sign up for Invite-only deals: Prime members can sign up for Invite-only deals on select products expected to sell out this holiday season, including 57% off the Citizen Men’s Eco Drive Sport Luxury Endeavor Watch and 65% off the Blink Outdoor Security 2-Camera System. If selected, you’ll be notified via email and a push notification on a rolling basis from November 19 through November 22 with instructions on how to purchase the item.

See more shopping tips on how to save during Black Friday

Get up to 20% off Ninja Premium Bakeware

An image of five different baking pans, including a large baking sheet, a cupcake sheet, two round pans, and a small rectangular pan. They are all dark gray.

Shop Ninja Premium Bakeware

Where to find early holiday deals

holiday 2023 black friday cyber monday live blog banner tip gif

Good news: You can already find new and exciting holiday deals by visiting amazon.com/deals, including deals from brands like Vitamix and Peloton.

We’ll be highlighting some of our favorite early deals here in the days leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Deal availability is subject to change and accurate at the time of publish.

How to make sure not to miss any deals

Black Friday Cyber Monday live blog

You can get personalized deal notifications from Alexa up to 24 hours in advance on eligible items within your Wish List, Cart, or Saved for Later lists. You can also ask Alexa to:

  • Keep an eye on personalized deals throughout the season by saying, “Alexa, what are my deals?”
  • Remind you of deals once they are live.
  • Make the purchase when a deal is available by saying, “Alexa, buy it for me.”
Save up to 20% on select Kérastase haircare

Black Friday Cyber Monday live blog

Give the gift of luxury haircare. Kérastase’s conditioning, strengthening, and moisturizing products are beloved by thousands, for all types of hair.

Shop Kérastase haircare

Watch the first-ever NFL Black Friday game on Prime Video

holiday 2023 black friday cyber monday live blog banner reminder gif
Black Friday Cyber Monday live blog

On November 24 at 6 p.m. EST, Prime Video will present a classic AFC East showdown between the New York Jets and their longtime division rivals, the Miami Dolphins. The game will be free to watch, even to those without a Prime membership—all you need is an Amazon account.

Eagle-eyed viewers, be on the lookout for new deals from LEGO and Dyson that will pop up during the broadcast.

See the full Thursday Night Football schedule

Shop small businesses from Oprah’s Favorite Things 2023 list at Amazon

Black Friday Cyber Monday live blog

Oprah’s Favorite Things is back, and this year’s holiday gift list is better than ever! Check out gifts from inspiring small businesses, including women-owned, Black-owned, and family-owned small businesses that sell in Amazon’s store:

Shop 12 Oprah-approved brands at Amazon

