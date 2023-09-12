Lee este artículo en español.

Holiday toy shopping is officially here! Amazon is excited to reveal our 2023 Toys We Love list—more than 200 of our favorite toys, games, and activity kits carefully sourced from across Amazon by the Toys team, representing the most innovative and delightful offerings to inspire gifting for everyone on your list who loves to play. This year’s list includes iconic brands like Crayola, Disney, Fisher-Price, LEGO, Mattel, National Geographic, and Squishmallows, as well as unique offerings from small businesses like Magna-Tiles, Taco vs. Burrito, Thames and Kosmos, and Orijin Bees.

To curate the very best recommendations, the Amazon toys team scoured the vast selection of nearly 12 million toys and games in the Amazon U.S. store. Accounting for a wide variety of insights—including customer reviews, emerging toy trends, and new toy innovations—the 2023 Toys We Love list has something for everyone. It’s the place to find inspiration whether you’re shopping toys for kids, collectibles for superfans, games and activities the whole family will enjoy, or that perfect “kidulting” treat for you or a friend.

Here are some of our featured items from this year’s list:

2023 Holiday Fox 12-Inch Plush

Orijin Bees Lovey Coiley Baby Bee

Barbie Science Lab Playset

Transformers Rise of the Beasts Beast-Mode Bumblebee

Bluey Convertible and Figures

Gabby’s Dollhouse Cruise Ship

Sesame Street Monster Meditation Elmo

Wingspan

Pokémon 8-Inch Plush First Partner Three-Pack

Thames and Kosmos Spy Labs: Forensic Investigation Kit

Tech Deck Skatepark and Carry Case

Five Surprise Mini Brands Limited Edition Disney Advent Calendar

Fisher-Price Little People Mickey and Friends Playset

MGA Entertainment Miniverse—Make It Mini: Multi Pack

LEGO Star Wars 332nd Ahsoka's Clone Trooper Battle Pack, 108 Pieces

What's Next? Special Needs Set

Play-Doh Creativity Starter Station

Dre to the Moon Puzzle, 48 Pieces

Little Tikes First Dishwasher

Latinistas Lola

Little Live Pets—My Puppy's Home

Squishmallows 16-Inch Rosie Spotted Pig With Flower Crown

Beast Lab—Stealth Strike Cat Beast Creator

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Be a Ninja Roleplay Treasure Chest Set

Disney 100 Wonderful World of Color Tinker Bell

LEGO Icons Tranquil Garden, 1,363 Pieces

Super Mario Bros. Movie 7-Inch Bowser Action Figure

2023 has been a year for celebrating pop culture in huge numbers. Barbiecore has been everywhere due to Greta Gerwig’s hit summer movie, Barbie. Other big movies like Super Mario Bros., Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts have made us nostalgic for the 90s, and Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour made trading friendship bracelets the latest fad among friends. 2023 also marks Disney’s 100th anniversary, reminding us of our favorite magical characters and experiences. All of these pop culture trends and more are reflected in the 2023 Toys We Love list, including the Amazon exclusive Barbie Science Lab Playset, Super Mario Bros. Movie 7-Inch Bowser Action Figure, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem Be a Ninja Roleplay Treasure Chest Set, Transformers Beast-Mode Bumblebee, PopStyle Bracelet Maker, and Disney 100 Wonderful World of Color Tinker Bell.

While the year has been full of big box office moments, there’s also been a marked interest in smaller, quieter playtime selection. Tiny, adorable minis, such as the MGA Entertainment Miniverse—Make It Mini: Multi Pack, are all the rage, as are comforting, stress-relieving toys, such as plushies, like the Sesame Street Monster Meditation Elmo; sensory objects, like the Creativity for Kids Sensory Bin: Outer Space; and peaceful building sets for “kidults,” like the LEGO Icons Tranquil Garden.

“This year, it’s been fantastic to see how big moments in pop culture have inspired enthusiasm from both kids and adults for toys, games, and activity kits, and that’s driving a lot of shopping momentum going into the 2023 holiday season,” said Anne Carrihill, Amazon’s director of toys and games. “Collectively celebrating these moments reminds us of how much toys impact our lives and how we want to keep that sense of wonder for as long as we can, during the holidays and throughout the year.”

