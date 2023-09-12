Each year, the Amazon toys team scours our vast selection of nearly 12 million toys and games in the Amazon U.S. store to curate the best recommendations for our annual Toys We Love list. The team takes a wide variety of insights into account—including customer reviews, emerging toy trends, and new toy innovations—to offer a little something for everyone.

“What customers love about Amazon—convenience, value, and our wide selection—makes Amazon the ultimate shopping destination for holiday toys. Last year, more than 60 million U.S. customers shopped with us for toys during the holiday season, and we sold toys at a pace of more than 2,000 per minute,” said Anne Carrihill, Amazon’s director of toys and games. “The Amazon toys team serves a big, diverse group of customers, each one with a unique need. We created the 2023 Toys We Love list not just as toy enthusiasts, but also as parents, aunts, uncles, friends, and people who love to collect and play with toys ourselves. We never forget that our customers are hoping to share a little piece of holiday magic with each gift they buy.”

Check out the Amazon toys team’s top picks from this year, and then go to the full list of highlights.



Anne Carrihill, director of toys and games

“We are shopping for a 1-and-a-half-year-old who likes to cruise. The Radio Flyer My First Tesla Model Y is a little ride-on that is fun and easy to ride and climb on. The horn lets our dog know to get out of the way. You can decorate it and take it on adventures, wherever your little legs can take you. We are also shopping for an almost-10-year-old who is a huge fan of the Great British Baking Show—watching and re-watching seasons. And she loves to cook. The Great British Baking Show Game for Gamers and Bakers has the signature features of the show, is easy and fast to learn, and super fun to play—fast paced and strategy, plus a little luck is involved.”

Taylor Mason, entertainment and character marketing manager

“My friends are big fans of the Kardashian family, so I can’t wait to surprise them with the Amazon exclusive Bratz x Kylie Jenner 24-Inch Large-Scale Fashion Doll With Gown. It shows off her iconic purple outfit from the 2019 Met Gala. I’m also excited to gift the strategy game Catan. During the holidays, my family spends hours around the table, battling over who will settle the isle of Catan. I can’t wait to share the laughs and joy this game brings with my friends.”



Ayana Hardy, toys marketing and marketplace functional lead

“My 6-year-old loves to combine building and pretend play. The Lego City Family House and Electric Car, which includes a greenhouse, solar panels, and three mini figures, is just the right kind of challenge for a 6-year-old, and it will keep him entertained for hours playing once its built. I love that he will also learn about sustainable living solutions as he builds.”

Rainey Perez, associate corporate counsel for toys

“I’m planning to buy my 13-year-old niece the Squishmallows 16-Inch Rosie Spotted Pig With Flower Crown. It’s perfect for dealing with the stresses of middle school.”



Kristen Shackleford, toys vendor manager of preschool, plush, and outdoor categories

“I’m planning to get the Manhattan Toy So Deer to Me Stuffed Activity Toy for my 6-month-old nephew—it’s a darling stuffy that offers lots of different play options for baby.”



Grant Herman, toys vendor manager, doll, action figure, construction, game, and STEM categories

“You can’t go wrong with the Magna-Tiles Classic 100-Piece Set. The larger piece count is great for sharing among multiple kids, and with various shapes, sizes, and colors, this set allows a child’s creative vision to be built to its fullest potential. I have two sons, ages 6 and 3, and we’ve built everything from a hotel for animals to drive-in movie theaters, a golf course to a car wash, and even a cruise ship! The versatility of magnetic construction to build all over the house, from wood floors to carpet, the fridge to the garage door, makes for countless hours of fun.”



Jasmine Dyba, toys senior strategic supply chain manager

“Our preschooler is fascinated with all things ‘doctor,’ and the Melissa and Doug Get Well Doctor’s Kit Play Set has been the most used toy in our house for months. We like to do pretend checkups before her real appointments so she knows what to expect.”



Angel Rivas, toys senior marketing manager

“The Lego Creator 3-in-1 Cozy House will surely delight my AFOL—adult fan of Lego—friend whose room is full of Lego sets. This will be a great addition since it can be built in three different ways.”



Kunal Arora, toys category merchant manager

“The Merka Toddler Learning Flash Cards are perfect for toddlers like my 18-month-old son, who is able to grasp a variety of important first-concept topics, including letters, numbers, shapes, and colors. Additionally, I am able to keep him involved in these cards and keep him away from screens.”

Charlotte Wood, preschool senior vendor manager

“My 9-month-old niece loves the Vtech Squishy Lights Learning Tablet—it has so many different colors and shapes for her to look at, is the perfect size for her to hold, and has incredibly catchy songs. We are always singing and dancing to the giraffe’s song together.”

Taylor Beach, toys senior marketing manager

“I love true crime and murder-mystery games, so the Morbid the Lunar Dial game immediately piqued my interest. This game is based on the true crime podcast Morbid. This is a game great for anyone ages 14 and up. I plan to buy it for myself—it will be the perfect addition to the next game night with my friends.”

