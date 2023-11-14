Amazon’s Buy with Prime allows millions of U.S.-based Prime members to shop directly from brands’ online stores with the convenient and trusted experience they expect from Amazon—including fast, free delivery, a seamless checkout experience, and free returns on eligible orders. This holiday season, Buy with Prime announces three new shopping benefits for Prime members.

Prime members can now track their Buy with Prime orders in their Amazon account on Amazon.com or the mobile app, get 24/7 live chat customer service, and return eligible Buy with Prime orders at more drop-off locations with no boxing or labeling required for their Buy with Prime orders.

“We continue to innovate our Buy with Prime offering so that Prime members get access to an expanded selection and a convenient shopping experience, even when shopping beyond Amazon.com. Just in time for the holiday season, we’re excited to roll out new Buy with Prime features that Prime members will love, including hassle-free returns and world-class customer service,” said Peter Larsen, vice president, Buy with Prime.

Below are some of the exciting new benefits for Prime members, just in time for the holiday season:



All of your orders, all in one place : Prime members can now view and track orders placed on brands’ sites that offer Buy with Prime in their Amazon account, both on Amazon.com and in the mobile app. Shopping for the holidays can be a daunting experience when trying to keep track of your orders. The latest innovation from Buy with Prime provides a simplified, post-purchase experience for Prime members and the brands that they shop.

24/7 live chat support for Buy with Prime orders : Prime members can now get access to customer service through a live chat feature on their order detail page where they can connect with trained representatives to get round-the-clock, live customer service for their Buy with Prime orders.

Easy returns just got easier : Prime members can take advantage of the Prime returns process that they love from Amazon.com for eligible items that they purchased using Buy with Prime directly on brands’ sites. Customers can choose from an expanded number of convenient drop-off locations at UPS Stores, Whole Foods Markets, or Amazon Fresh Stores, without boxing up or labeling items, which is not only easier, but more sustainable. All they have to do is show a QR Code and hand over the item being returned.



To help shoppers feel more confident about the site they’re visiting and the products they’re considering purchasing, we also rolled our Reviews from Amazon on Buy with Prime so they can see testimonials from real customers. Shoppers can see authentic reviews from Amazon—including the familiar Amazon star rating—on product pages for participating brands that offer Buy with Prime. With testimonials from real customers, shoppers can feel more confident about the site that they’re visiting and the products they’re considering purchasing.

Buy with Prime constantly invests in features and enhancements that help deliver a better experience for shoppers and merchants.

Merchant benefits

Brands offering Buy with Prime can acquire new customers and build brand loyalty while offering benefits that shoppers love and trust. Buy with Prime is helping merchants acquire new customers. In fact, initial results show that, on average, three out of every four Buy with Prime orders are from new shoppers. Some merchants, like electrolyte drink company HydraLyte, are well beyond that—with nine out of every 10 Buy with Prime orders coming from customers new to their brand.

“Our mission is to make smart home technology accessible to everyone, and that’s why we were quick to jump at the chance to offer Buy with Prime and the Prime delivery promise to our customers,” said Logan Dunn, head of Ecommerce at Wyze. “Who doesn't want a peace-of-mind shopping experience, especially around the holidays? Not to mention the basic benefits of accelerated checkout and fast, free delivery? That’s why we’ve added Buy with Prime to all eligible products in our catalog.”

