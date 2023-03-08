March 8 is International Women’s Day, a time when we recognize the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women around the world. This year’s theme is #EmbraceEquity, and we are joining the celebration by featuring the theme on Amazon’s women-owned business storefront and under the women-owned small business section of our Support Small page.

We're proud to offer products from many amazing women-owned small businesses, and we met with five incredible entrepreneurs behind those businesses to learn about their journey to build purpose-driven companies that uplift and improve the lives of others. You can shop women-owned businesses in Amazon’s store during International Women’s Day and all year long.

3 Moms Organics

East Hampton, New York

Lisa-Jae Eggert and Kammy Wolf know that nothing is more important to parents than protecting the health and well-being of their families, which is why they created TickWise by 3 Moms Organics, a natural insect repellant. With active families, Eggert and Wolf didn’t want to stop exploring the outdoors, but the expanding tick populations and increasing risk of Lyme disease had them nervous about keeping their kids, pets, and communities safe.

Eggert and Wolf credit networking with other women as a cornerstone of both their success and the growth strategy behind their business. Now they’re paying it forward by mentoring budding entrepreneurs and sharing their insights as a women-owned business.

“Selling in Amazon’s store has helped 3 Moms Organics expand our reach to protect more people from dangerous tick and mosquito bites. Joining Amazon was a major turning point in our growth. Amazon’s tools helped our women-owned small business tell our brand story and attract and retain new customers,” Eggert and Wolf said. “Amazon appreciates and understands that small businesses like ours are the backbone of ecommerce.”

DAYO Women

Atlanta, Georgia

In December 2018, Yolanda White left her executive career of 20-plus years to reimagine a luxury loungewear business for modern-day women. Her purpose-driven brand, DAYO Women, sells pajamas, intimates, and casual clothing, and aims to empower women in their self-love journey and help them find their personal style. DAYO Women’s commitment to women goes beyond the name: It’s part of how White does business. The company’s entire supply chain includes female partners, from the manufacturing facility in Italy to the design and marketing team.

The name “Dayo” is White’s personal stamp on the brand, as it consists of the last and first two letters of her first name. But DAYO Women is also a word that originated in Nigeria meaning “happiness has arrived” or “joy has come,” which is how White wants women to feel when they wear her clothes.

White built DAYO Women to be an ecommerce-centric company, and Amazon has helped her take her business to the next level–especially when it comes to increasing brand visibility.

“Amazon has been an amazing partner, and selling in Amazon’s store has allowed us to gain local and national exposure through dedicated resources like the Black Business Accelerator (BBA). BBA has provided guidance throughout my experience with Amazon and created new opportunities that wouldn’t be possible without their support,” White said.

Gifts Fulfilled

Berlin, Maryland

Kim Shanahan’s entrepreneurial journey was driven by her commitment to create a company that would address the problem of employment for those who live with disabilities. In 2018, she founded Gifts Fulfilled and hired individuals with disabilities to assemble gift baskets and care packages for occasions like birthdays, baby showers, and holidays.

When Shanahan became pregnant with her youngest child at age 40, her doctors shared the possible health risks due to her maternal age. She began thinking about what this might mean for her child, and she considered what she could do to alleviate the pressure for other parents.

“I thought one thing I could do was to build a business that would create jobs specifically for people with disabilities,” Shanahan said. “Amazon has provided the access and ability to build a business that fulfilled my mission.”

“When we started selling in Amazon’s store, we only had a few products,” she added. “Now we have 40 items enrolled in the Fulfilled by Amazon (FBA) program. Amazon also levels the playing field for small businesses and provides many helpful resources, like Seller University and Seller Forums. My business and sales growth are a reflection of our partnership with Amazon, while we continue to create meaningful jobs and build our brand.”

PiperWai, Brooklyn

New York City, New York

Sarah Ribner found herself struggling to find alternatives to irritating, chemically laden deodorant and wanted to take control of her health. She collaborated with a childhood friend to develop a natural deodorant formula, and after a year of rigorous testing, they finally hit the mark–landing on a formula that was the basis of her small business, PiperWai.

In the beginning, CEO and Co-Founder Ribner and her team handcrafted every batch of deodorant in a community kitchen and traveled door to door convincing retailers to sell the product. They eventually built a passionate community of customers, and the business has since expanded its manufacturing and online sales.

Ribner understands and caters to the unique needs and preferences of PiperWai’s customers while also remaining eco-friendly. As the founder of a women-owned business in the personal care industry, Ribner said she navigated the underrepresentation of women in leadership positions and found a supportive network of female entrepreneurs who continue to inspire and motivate her.

"Selling PiperWai in Amazon’s store has been a great experience. Not only has it allowed our customers to conveniently find and order our products, but it has served as a powerful tool for us to reach a broad customer base and grow our business,” Ribner said. “We are grateful for the opportunities Amazon has provided to meet other business owners and learn new, innovative ways to continue growing our brand online.

