Women’s History Month is celebrated throughout March in the United States, and March 8 marks International Women’s Day (IWD) around the world. Both are celebrated at Amazon, and we are strong advocates for gender diversity, equal opportunities, and inclusive spaces for women to thrive and feel comfortable at Amazon and beyond.

We support and celebrate the accomplishments of binary, nonbinary, and trans women throughout the year—but this month, we are highlighting a few dedicated ways to celebrate all of the amazing women breaking glass ceilings and instilling change around the globe.

Here are five ways you can commemorate Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day with Amazon—and support this year’s theme, #EmbraceEquity:

Embracing women at Amazon and beyond

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is amplifying women with Many Perspectives, One Team, a six-week celebration of women builders around the world. Through AWS Careers videos, Life at AWS blog posts, and a new landing page, we’re sharing stories of AWS builders’ lives, career achievements, and commitment to inspiring the next generation of women in tech.

We’re also celebrating the accomplishments of women working across our logistics operations. Learn how we encourage associates in our fulfillment centers to raise their voices and guide the improvement of our workspaces.

The Women at Amazon employee affinity group hosts the annual IWD Festival with Amazon UK. The event helps raise awareness of the biases that women often face in the workplace and broader society, and provides information and inspiration to help participants overcome such obstacles.

Access other events and curated content from small businesses, Prime Video, Audible, and other teams across Amazon.

Read inspiring women’s literature through Goodreads

Goodreads also curated a list of more than 90 books that feature and celebrate major achievements by women. You’ll find histories and biographies, as well as memoirs and autobiographies by Michelle Obama, Chanel Miller, Mindy Kaling, Roxane Gay, and other inspiring women.

Celebrating women-owned small businesses

Check out Amazon's women-owned business storefront, where customers can shop and discover the stories behind these entrepreneurs who strive to “Embrace Equity” for all with the growing success of their brands.

In addition, tune into Amazon’s new virtual event series, The Founders Table, hosted by Amazon Small Business Academy and meet Michelle Pusateri, the founder of Nana Joes Granola and hear about how her desire for a day’s worth of energy inspired her to start her thriving small business.

All year long, customers can shop more small businesses in the dedicated women-owned section at Amazon Support Small. Look out for the Small Business badge to shop a wide range of products sold by small businesses in Amazon’s store.

From March 20-26, Prime members can get exclusive deals from participating women-owned businesses when they shop directly in a brand’s online store using Buy with Prime. Look for the Buy with Prime checkout button to get benefits like fast, free delivery and easy returns. Discover new products you love while supporting women-owned businesses.

Learn more about how you can support women-owned businesses with Amazon.

Supporting women in entrepreneurship worldwide

Amazon Mexico is launching a small business accelerator program focused on women entrepreneurs by working with DisruptivoTV, a media outlet for social entrepreneurship in Spanish, and Socialab México, a non-profit leading in socio-environmental impact through supporting entrepreneurship. The accelerator aims to help women grow their businesses and start selling on Amazon’s store by offering exclusive content, mentorships, access to account managing, and a certificate of completion. Plus, cash prizes will be awarded during an in-person event for top finalists.

Highlighting women in entertainment

Prime Video and Amazon Freevee have launched a dedicated collection of empowering, women-led shows and movies that include exclusive Amazon Originals like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Daisy Jones & The Six, Harlem, Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Grrrls, and Being the Ricardos, all available with a Prime membership. Also included are Freevee Originals, like Judy Justice, High School, and Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens.

Prime Video offers a vast collection of titles at no extra cost with a Prime membership. You can stream additional Freevee Originals, movies, and series with no paid subscription necessary. You can also enjoy all new Amazon Original songs, exclusive music from your favorite artists, and brand-new playlists dedicated to communities of women throughout March. The Amazon Music channel on Twitch will host discussions on Group Thread, a show on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel, featuring interviews with artists who have broken industry barriers. You can also check out our “Women in Music” page, which showcases top performers, songwriters, and new groundbreaking artists across Amazon Music’s female-centric playlists.

