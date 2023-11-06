Amazon’s Cyber Monday weekend event kicks off Saturday, November 25 and runs through Monday, November 27, hot off the heels of our Black Friday deals event.

During the Cyber Monday shopping event, you’ll find great deals from top brands like Casper, Ninja, CeraVe, and Helly Hansen. Some of the exciting discounts to look for include up to 45% off Hey Dude, up to 30% off La Roche-Posay, and up to 30% off OPI nail colors and treatments.

You can also shop the Small Business storefront and the Small Business Gift Guide to support small businesses while you check off your holiday shopping list this year, and stop by our Top 100-ish Gift Picks and the Customers’ Most-Loved gifts to find highly rated gift ideas.

New deals will drop as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the event, so you should check our Cyber Monday shopping page often to find new savings.

Ready to scope out some of the top Cyber Monday deals on Amazon this year? Keep reading for a sneak peek.



36 of the top Cyber Monday deals on Amazon 2023

Electronics

Save up to 35% on select Amazon devices including Echo Studio, Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV, and the all-new Fire HD 10 tablet, and get the lowest price ever on Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundles

Home

Save up to 56% on select Shark robot vacuums and air purifiers

Save up to 46% on select Philips kitchen appliances

Save up to 46% on select Instant Pot kitchen appliances

Save up to 44% on select robot vacuums from iRobot

Save up to 37% on select Vitamix blenders, and on select KitchenAid mixers and kitchen appliances

Save up to 30% on select Nespresso coffee machines

Save up to 30% on select Dyson vacuums and air purifiers (November 22-27)

Save up to 30% on select Casper mattresses

Save up to 30% on select Amazon Basics Amazon-exclusive home, kitchen, and furniture products

Save up to 25% on select Hydro Flask products

Save up to 20% on select Ninja premium bakeware

Save up to 20% on select Breville espresso machines

Save up to 20% on select pre-owned and open box customer favorites in home, kitchen, electronics, and more from Amazon Warehouse

Fashion

Save up to 45% on HeyDude including Amazon Exclusive styles

Save up to 30% on select Amazon-exclusive men’s, women’s, and kids’ fashion from Amazon Essentials and Simple Joys by Carter's

Fitness

Save up to 30% on Peloton Bike, Bike Plus, Guide, accessories, and apparel

Beauty and wellness

Save up to 30% on select Amazon Exclusive La Roche-Posay skincare bundles

Save up to 30% on select Anastasia Beverly Hills products

Save up to 30% on select Living Proof products

Save up to 30% on select Burt’s Bees skincare and gifts

Save up to 30% on select OPI nail treatments and colors

Save up to 30% on select Murad Skincare

Save up to 30% on select T3 hair dryers and flat irons

Save up to 25% on select Lemme by Kourtney Kardashian Barker products

Save up to 23% on select Clarins skincare products

Save up to 20% on select Le Domaine by Brad Pitt products

Save up to 20% on select Kérastase hair care

Save 20% on select CeraVe skincare and Amazon Exclusive skincare sets

Save up to 15% on select essie nail polishes and sets

Toys and games

Save up to 30% on select Fisher-Price toys

Save up to 30% on select Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars toys, apparel, bedding, and décor

toys, apparel, bedding, and décor Save up to 30% on games including Catan, UNO, and Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza

Entertainment

Try Amazon Music Unlimited : Customers who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get three months free—with access to more than 100 million songs and top podcasts ad-free, on-demand, and in high-quality streaming audio. Or, with the purchase of select Amazon Echo devices, new Amazon Music Unlimited customers can get four months free.

: Customers who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get three months free—with access to more than 100 million songs and top podcasts ad-free, on-demand, and in high-quality streaming audio. Or, with the purchase of select Amazon Echo devices, new Amazon Music Unlimited customers can get four months free. Unlock early and ad-free podcasts with Wondery+: Podcast fans can listen to the hottest shows early and ad-free on Wondery+ with a $0.99/month promotion for three months. Enjoy exclusive content, participate in live stream events, and more! Wondery+ has podcasts for everyone—from SmartLess to Morbid , Even the Rich, and the new season of Dr. Death .

Podcast fans can listen to the hottest shows early and ad-free on Wondery+ with a $0.99/month promotion for three months. Enjoy exclusive content, participate in live stream events, and more! Wondery+ has podcasts for everyone—from to , Even the Rich, and the new season of . Save big on membership for Audible Premium Plus: Now through December 31, on Amazon and Audible, U.S. consumers who are not existing Audible members can get Audible Premium Plus for $5.95 a month for the first 4 months—60% off, then $14.95/mo. thereafter. Membership includes one credit a month, which you can use to choose anything from our expansive selection of new releases and best sellers, plus unlimited listening.

Now that you've got a head start on the deals get a little, check out some of our best tips to shop and save on Amazon this holiday season.