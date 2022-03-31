We’re always looking for opportunities to build new Alexa experiences that make our customers’ lives easier and more convenient. Customers often share how they rely on Alexa for their day-to-day shopping needs, such as helping them add items to their shopping list while on-the-go, answering questions about products they’re looking to buy, or reordering their household favorites. These are the stories that inspire us to keep inventing.

Our vision is to make every aspect of your shopping journey simpler and more convenient, and to help you discover savings and save time along the way. That’s why we’re excited to introduce a new feature for Amazon Prime customers that gets us one step closer to this vision.

Discovering Amazon deals

Alexa can now proactively notify you up to 24 hours in advance of a deal becoming available for an eligible item on your wish list, in your shopping cart, or saved for later. So if you’ve had your eye on the Kindle Paperwhite, use this new feature to get advanced notice of an upcoming deal on the item from Alexa.

When this feature is enabled, you’ll see the Yellow Ring light or a pop-up notification on your Echo device. To learn more, just ask, “Alexa, what are my notifications?”

“Alexa, buy it for me”

If you want Alexa’s help making the purchase, you can ask Alexa to remind you about the deal when it goes live. Or with your permission, Alexa can even order the item on your behalf. Just say, “Alexa, buy it for me,” and when the deal is available, Alexa will use the default payment and delivery address in your Amazon account to make the purchase—helping to make sure you never miss a great deal.

You won’t be charged until your order is successful. Once the order is placed, you’ll receive a notification on your phone via the Amazon app and an email confirmation with the order details. You can track your order status and estimated delivery at any time by asking, “Alexa, where’s my stuff?”

Alexa is always getting smarter

This new feature—along with popular shopping features like Reorder Notifications—is another example of the many ways Alexa is becoming more proactive on your behalf. Alexa is making daily tasks more convenient so you can spend more time doing what you love.

We’re excited to continue innovating in this space and to deliver even more seamless ways for customers to shop with Alexa.

This feature is available now for Amazon Prime customers in the U.S. across all newer generation Echo smart speakers. Check it out now by building out your wish list, then just sit back and relax, and let Alexa discover deals for you.

Learn more about ways Alexa can make shopping easier for you.