Amazon Prime Video isn’t just the home for Thursday Night Football. Prime members in the United States can stream a bevy of different sports throughout the year from basketball to baseball to soccer, and boxing.

Even more live sports are headed to Prime Video over the next two years as well after Amazon agreed to a landmark 11-year deal to stream more NBA and WNBA games. Prime Video will have 66 regular-season NBA games starting in 2025, along with first- and second-round playoff games, and Conference Finals in six of the 11 years of the deal, while 30 WNBA games will be available for Prime members in 2026. Additionally, NASCAR will be streamed on Prime Video in 2025, beginning with the Coca-Cola 600 on May 25. Prime Video will air five NASCAR Cup Series races in 2025 as part of a seven-year deal.

Here are the nine different live sports you can watch in the U.S. on Amazon Prime Video right now and throughout 2024.



1. Thursday Night Football

The third season of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video kicks off on Aug. 22 with a preseason showdown between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cincinnati Bengals. The first of 17 total regular and postseason games presented on Prime Video begins on Sept. 12, with an AFC East clash, as the Miami Dolphins host the defending AFC East Champion Buffalo Bills. Coverage begins each Thursday night at 7 p.m. EDT with TNF Tonight.

Prime Video will stream 12 divisional contests throughout the season, including the return of Black Friday Football on November 29, as the Las Vegas Raiders travel to Arrowhead to face the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. And to conclude its season, Prime Video will also stream its first-ever NFL Wildcard game in early January.

TNF’s renowned on-air team features legendary play-by-play announcer Al Michaels and Emmy Award-winning analyst Kirk Herbstreit in the main broadcast booth, with sideline reports from Kaylee Hartung. Host Charissa Thompson, along with analysts and former NFL stars Andrew Whitworth, Tony Gonzalez, Ryan Fitzpatrick, and Richard Sherman, comprise TNF’s pre, halftime and postgame coverage. Taylor Rooks provides weekly features with the NFL’s brightest stars.



2. New York Yankees

Prime members who live in New York state, Connecticut, north and central New Jersey, or northeast Pennsylvania can watch select Yankees games throughout the season, including three more in 2024.

Yankees games on Prime Video feature Amazon’s X-Ray technology, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), and allow viewer access to live in-game stats, team and player details, and real-time play-by-play information for fans streaming on Android, iOS mobile, and Fire TV. Prime Video’s live Yankees games is available to MLB.TV subscribers outside the Yankees’ home-team footprint.

3. WNBA

The WNBA is back on Prime Video after the Olympics hiatus, and members can catch Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Diana Taurasi and more WNBA stars throughout the rest of the regular season.

Another 21 games will be on Prime Video in 2025, but in 2026, Prime Video will stream 30 WNBA regular-season games each season for 11 years worldwide. This includes the championship game of the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup. Prime Video will also stream one first-round series each year, plus seven semifinal series, and three WNBA Finals over the course of their new deal with the league.



4. NWSL

The second half of Prime Video’s inaugural coverage of the NWSL returns on Friday, Aug. 23 when the first-place Orlando Pride take on the Houston Dash. Prime members can watch top Olympic stars throughout the rest of the season, including U.S. gold medalists like Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit) and reigning NWSL MVP Sophia Smith (Portland Thorn), as well as Brazilian silver medalist Marta (Orlando Pride).

Matches are on Friday nights throughout the season, with kickoff each week slated for 8 p.m. or 10 p.m. EDT. The on-air broadcast team features play-by-play announcer Mike Watts and analyst Lori Lindsey with former Chicago Red Stars and Houston Dash forward Kealia Watt as a contributor and sideline analyst throughout the year. Lianne Sanderson, a former Lioness and Arsenal stand-out, also joins the team as both a sideline analyst and match analyst for select fixtures.

6. Seattle Kraken

Prime members in Washington, Oregon and Alaska can watch non-nationally televised Seattle Kraken games on Prime Video during the 2024-2025 season starting on Oct. 4, 2024. This includes games during the preseason, regular season, and the first round of the playoffs. All you need to do is open the Prime Video app or webpage and click on the game or search for “Seattle Kraken.”



7. ONE Championship

MMA fans can tune ONE Championship live events throughout the year. Members have exclusive access to at least one event per month on Prime Video—always on Friday nights. Upcoming events include bouts in Denver (Sept. 6) and Atlanta (Nov. 8).



8. Premier Boxing Champions

Premier Boxing Champions on Prime Video features some of the best fighters in the world, including the upcoming Canelo Alvarez-Edgar Berlanga fight on Saturday, September 14. The fight is available to purchase for all fans, regardless of Prime membership. PBC and Prime Video will announce additional fights in the coming weeks as well.



9. Overtime Elite

Prime members can watch livestreams of 20 Overtime Elite games per season. The next season begins in November.