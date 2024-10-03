The 11 a.m. crew meeting is the first step of many to make sure the only “big things” happening are the plays made on the field. Once everyone has the rundown for the day, the crew assumes their positions, setting up their cameras, audio equipment, and work stations and prepares to test and fax all production elements and equipment to ensure functionality for air. The production crew in the trucks starts gathering taped elements like sound bites and building b-roll packages that might be useful for the broadcast. The production managers and production coordinators look ahead to the pre-game show, arranging the props needed for the sorts of stunts the hosts have a taste for, whether it’s a round of Quiz Bowl or a go-kart race outside the stadium. The on-air talent—Charissa Thompson, Richard Sherman, Tony Gonzalez, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth—have rehearsals before going on air, a basic run of show in which they go over their topics of discussions.