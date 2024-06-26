One of my favorite parts of our culture to study are the

Amazon Leadership Principles

, which are a set of guidelines for how we think and do business. I’ve actually laminated them and carry them everywhere I go. I find that I'm constantly going back to them, applying them, and quoting them in conversations with our teams. I also love hearing about how Amazon employees experience the Leadership Principles, and the different ways they impact and help guide each individual's day-to-day work.