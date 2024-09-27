While we hope to never have to use it, this new program proactively strengthens Amazon’s emergency response procedures.
Amid the nation's tragic opioid crisis, with U.S. overdose deaths up 619% since 2011, Amazon is proactively equipping its North American operations facilities with naloxone, an overdose-reversal medication. This initiative makes Amazon one of the first major companies to answer national authorities, non-profit leaders, and public health officials’ calls on employers to stock the life-saving solution before an incident occurs. By confronting the public health emergency head-on, Amazon bolsters its emergency response procedures and sets an example for others to follow.
“While we hope we never need to use them, proactive measures like this have the potential to save lives, and we’re proud to be investing in them," said Sarah Rhoads, vice president of Workplace Health & Safety at Amazon. "Our employees’ safety is our top priority, which is why we’re taking the industry-leading step of providing access to naloxone. Being prepared for any potential medical emergency is just one of the ways we’re continuing to invest in safety, and making progress toward our goal of being the safest workplace in the industries in which we operate."
Amazon is rolling out its naloxone program in two phases, starting with its most densely populated fulfillment centers. By early 2025, the program will expand to provide all of Amazon's operations sites in the U.S. with the countermeasure. The program includes comprehensive training for employees on how to recognize the signs of an opioid overdose and properly administer naloxone.
“The opioid crisis requires action from all of us,” said Dr. Anthony Harris, global medical director at Amazon. “This initiative aligns with the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), the White House, and National Safety Council (NSC) for employers to set up programs to deploy naloxone within the workplace—and it’s also just the right thing to do for our people.”
“By equipping its workforce with this life-saving overdose reversal medication, Amazon is taking a vital step to protect employees and uphold the highest level of workplace safety,” said National Safety Council President and CEO Lorraine Martin. “NSC urges all employers to follow Amazon's example and implement opioid overdose reversal programs as part of their emergency preparedness plans. We stand ready with resources to support every business on their journey to become response ready. Measures like these are crucial to preventing opioid overdose tragedies and saving lives.”
Naloxone is the latest in Amazon’s investments in safety, benefits, and resources aimed at supporting employees and their families who may be navigating substance misuse disorders. Benefits available include our newest addition Pelago: a digital clinic for substance use management that offers 24/7, 1:1 personalized, confidential treatment and support for employees, their spouses and dependents 15+. Pelago’s physician-led program for alcohol, tobacco, and opioid use includes Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT), health goal-tracking tools and an on-demand resource library; free counseling sessions through Amazon’s Employee Assistance Program and Twill; and community-based resources through the National Alliance of Mental Illness.