Naloxone is the latest in Amazon’s investments in safety, benefits, and resources aimed at supporting employees and their families who may be navigating substance misuse disorders.

Benefits

available include our newest addition

Pelago

: a digital clinic for substance use management that offers 24/7, 1:1 personalized, confidential treatment and support for employees, their spouses and dependents 15+. Pelago’s physician-led program for alcohol, tobacco, and opioid use includes Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT), health goal-tracking tools and an on-demand resource library; free counseling sessions through Amazon’s Employee Assistance Program and

Twill

; and community-based resources through the

National Alliance of Mental Illness

.