See how we continue to invest and innovate on behalf of our employees' safety.
Amazon's Vice President of Global Workplace Health & Safety, Sarah Rhoads, took the National Safety Council (NSC) President & CEO, Lorraine Martin, on a behind-the-scenes tour of our biggest operations site in the world, KCVG, to see how we're investing and innovating on behalf of our employees' safety.
Amazon and NSC, the country's leading safety organization, have a joint mission—create safer workplaces around the world. In 2021, Amazon and NSC entered a partnership to address musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs)—the leading cause of injuries across all industries. Through this partnership and Amazon's $12 million donation, NSC created the MSD Solutions Lab which has brought together experts from across public, private, academic, government, and non-profit sectors to uncover preventive solutions, new technologies, and the latest research around MSDs. The center piece of the partnership is the MSD Pledge, which more than 200 companies have signed, is a public commitment to reduce MSDs at their own organizations by 2025.
Learn more about safety at Amazon and schedule a free in-person tour of a fulfillment center near you.