Amazon and NSC, the country's leading safety organization, have a joint mission—create safer workplaces around the world. In 2021, Amazon and NSC entered a partnership to address musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs)—the leading cause of injuries across all industries. Through this partnership and Amazon's $12 million donation, NSC created the MSD Solutions Lab which has brought together experts from across public, private, academic, government, and non-profit sectors to uncover preventive solutions, new technologies, and the latest research around MSDs. The center piece of the partnership is the

MSD Pledge

, which more than 200 companies have signed, is a public commitment to reduce MSDs at their own organizations by 2025.