In addition to removing multiple barriers within the creative development process, we are also working quickly to solve one of the most stubborn problems in online advertising—the tension between building standard ads and native ads. As any advertiser will tell you, not only is it difficult to create engaging ad imagery, it’s equally challenging to tailor that imagery for different types of ad formats. Standard ads (like banners) follow a prescribed format, which makes them easy to run across a broad range of websites and inexpensive to produce, but you can’t as easily adapt the creative based on where the ad may be shown. Native ads are custom-built to integrate seamlessly into a particular online context. While they tend to be more engaging, historically they’re harder to efficiently scale.