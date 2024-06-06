I speak from experience when I say that as an entrepreneur, you have to wear many hats, and you get pulled in many directions. That’s the situation for my friend Shaniqua—a phenomenal hairdresser (I should know, she does mine) and businesswoman, whom I first met when I came to Atlanta for college. Shaniqua’s company,

Pearl Salon Suites

, offers beauty professionals the opportunity to rent a space alongside their peers. It’s a ready-made salon without the overhead, and her clients include everyone from hairdressers to nail technicians, lash and brow specialists, teeth whitening experts, and many more. Shaniqua needs to reach three main audience groups—beauty professionals who might want to rent a space, customers looking for beauty services, and potential franchisees for new locations—and one of her big challenges is online visibility. I showed her how to use PartyRock to create a blogger app, which can produce blogs on different topics of interest to the audience groups she wants to target. By creating relevant content, tying it to her business offering, and including specific keywords, PartyRock can very quickly help to improve her website content and resulting visibility in search.