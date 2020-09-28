Facebook
Google Plus
Instagram
Mail To
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Quotation Mark
Tumblr
Twitter
Youtube
RSS
magnify
greater than
Quote
Close
Search
Right arrow
Icon for read more (cta)
Download Icon
Whatsapp Icon
Back to Amazon
us
au
br
ca
cn
de
fr
in
it
jp
mx
nl
es
uk
us
Who We Are
Who We Are
Leadership Principles
Our Positions
Awards & Recognition
What We Do
What We Do
Amazon Store
Delivery & Logistics
Devices & Services
Amazon Web Services
Entertainment
Our Workplace
Our Workplace
Our Employees
Employee Benefits
Diversity and Inclusion
Employee Training and Opportunities
Workplace Safety
Facilities
Corporate Offices
Amazon Tours
Our Impact
Our Impact
Economic Impact
Economic Growth
Job Creation
Community Investments
Empowerment
Small Businesses
Authors
AWS Customers
Delivery Partners
Community Impact
STEM Education
Reducing Homelessness
Combating Hunger
Disaster Relief
AmazonSmile
Our Planet
Our Planet
The Climate Pledge
Sustainable Operations
Improving Packaging
Our Supply Chain
Amazon.com
|
Conditions of Use
| © 1996-2020 Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates
Menu
Submit Search
Search Query
Search
Who We Are
Who We Are
Leadership Principles
Our Positions
Awards & Recognition
What We Do
What We Do
Amazon Store
Delivery & Logistics
Devices & Services
Amazon Web Services
Entertainment
Our Workplace
Our Workplace
Our Employees
Employee Benefits
Diversity and Inclusion
Employee Training and Opportunities
Workplace Safety
Facilities
Corporate Offices
Amazon Tours
Our Impact
Our Impact
Economic Impact
Economic Growth
Job Creation
Community Investments
Empowerment
Small Businesses
Authors
AWS Customers
Delivery Partners
Community Impact
STEM Education
Reducing Homelessness
Combating Hunger
Disaster Relief
AmazonSmile
Our Planet
Our Planet
The Climate Pledge
Sustainable Operations
Improving Packaging
Our Supply Chain
Subscribe
Close
Job creation and investment
There are
37
results that match your search.
37 results
Your search shows 0 results
Job creation and investment
Amazon looking for local artists to join 2021 Artist in Residence Program
Read more
September 28, 2020
Puget Sound region
Bringing additional jobs to Bellevue
Read more
September 25, 2020
Amazon jobs
How to access the advice we shared with more than 300,000 job seekers on Amazon Career Day
Read more
September 24, 2020
Benefits
Expanding our Tech Hubs to create 3,500 new jobs in the U.S.
Read more
August 18, 2020
Nashville
Amazon hires first 1,000 employees in Nashville
Read more
August 11, 2020
Arlington
Amazon marks one year and 1,000 employees in Arlington
Read more
June 30, 2020
Puget Sound region
Amazon expands in Redmond, WA with plans to create 600 new jobs
Read more
June 15, 2020
Donations
Amazon provides first batch of grants to neighbors losing business due to COVID‑19
Read more
March 17, 2020
Job creation and investment
Helping local small businesses through the impacts of COVID‑19
Read more
March 10, 2020
Job creation and investment
Growing in Bellevue
Read more
February 06, 2020
Job creation and investment
Amazon’s economic impact in the U.S.
Read more
January 31, 2020
Job creation and investment
Update on Amazon HQ in Arlington, VA
Read more
December 27, 2019
Load more
Back to Amazon
us
au
br
ca
cn
de
fr
in
it
jp
mx
nl
es
uk
us