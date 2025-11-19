Key takeaways
- Amazon MGM Studios has greenlit a new adaptation of Stargate.
- The series is written and executive produced by Stargate veteran Martin Gero.
- You can catch up on the original Stargate film, as well as its many spin-offs, on Prime Video.
Long before multiverse travel became a sci-fi staple, the Stargate franchise pioneered the concept of wormhole adventures across distant planets. What began as a single film in 1994 evolved into one of science fiction’s most enduring and expansive universes, spanning multiple TV series, films, games, and books over nearly three decades.
And now, a bold new chapter in the iconic universe is headed to Prime Video after Amazon MGM Studios officially greenlit Stargate.
Martin Gero, an executive producer on shows such as Stargate: Atlantis, Blindspot,Keep Breathing, and more, wrote and serves as showrunner for the new original series.
"Twenty years ago, my first real job in television was as a story editor on Stargate: Atlantis. I spent five years at the franchise working across all three series, Stargate taught me everything about making television—it's written into my DNA," Gero says. "I'm beyond thrilled that Amazon MGM Studios has entrusted me with guiding this incredible franchise into its next phase.
"For those who've kept the gate active through conventions, rewatches, and unwavering faith—this one's for you. And for those that are new to our world—I promise you're in for something extraordinary.”
Here’s everything you need to know about the Stargate universe, including how to watch the different movies and series on Prime Video.
Who is the creative team behind the new ‘Stargate’ series?
Gero is joined by executive producers Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell of Safehouse Pictures (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters), Dean Devlin (Stargate, Independence Day), and Roland Emmerich (Stargate, Moonfall). Brad Wright and Joe Mallozzi, longtime creative leaders within the Stargate universe, will serve as consulting producers.
Production details and additional casting will be announced at a later date.
What is the premise of the ‘Stargate’ franchise?
The premise is brilliantly simple yet infinitely expandable: ancient alien devices called “Stargates” create wormholes between planets, allowing near-instantaneous travel across the galaxy.
When humans discover how to operate these mysterious portals, they form specialized military teams to explore thousands of worlds, encountering both wonders and dangers among the stars.
What sets Stargate apart from other sci-fi franchises is its unique blend of military action, ancient mythology, and modern science. The series reimagines gods from Earth’s ancient civilizations as technologically advanced aliens who once visited our planet and shaped human development.
This clever premise allows the franchise to explore Egyptian, Norse, Celtic, and other mythologies through a sci-fi lens, creating a rich universe where advanced technology appears indistinguishable from magic.
How to watch the ‘Stargate’ franchise on Prime Video
‘Stargate’ (1994)
Director Roland Emmerich co-wrote the screenplay with Dean Devlin for the original film, which centers on Stargate, an ancient ring-shaped device that creates a wormhole, enabling travel to a similar device elsewhere in the universe.
Cast: Kurt Russell, Jaes Spader, Jaye Davidson, Alexis Cruz, Mili Avital, Viveca Lindfors, and more
‘Stargate SG-1’ (1997–2007)
Nominated for multiple Emmy Awards, the 10-season series was created by Brad Wright and Jonathan Glassner. It picks up a year after the conclusion of the original film and follows the adventures of SG-1, a military team from Earth that ventures to different planets using the alien portal known as a Stargate.
Cast: Richard Dean Anderson, Michael Shanks, Amanda Tapping, Christopher Judge, and more
‘Stargate Atlantis’ (2004–2009)
Created by Brad Wright and Robert C. Cooper as a spin-off of Stargate SG-1, the five seasons originally aired on the Sci-Fi Channel in the U.S. In this spin-off, archaeologist Daniel Jackson discovers the location of Atlantis, the legendary city created by an alien race known as the Ancients.
Cast: Joe Flanigan, Torri Higginson, Rachel Luttrell, and more
‘Stargate Universe’ (2009–2011)
In the two-season series also created by Brad Wright and Robert C. Cooper, a present-day, multinational exploration team traveling on the Ancient spaceship Destiny is trying to find a way to return to Earth while simultaneously trying to explore and survive in their unknown area of the universe.
Cast: Robert Carlyle, Louis Ferreira, Brian J. Smith, and more
‘Stargate Origins’ (2018)
Created by Mark Ilvedson and Justin Michael Terry, this web series, which serves as a prequel that takes place in 1939, follows a young Catherine Langford as she goes through the Stargate to save her father.
Cast: Ellie Gall, Connor Trinneer, Aylam Orian, Philip Alexander, and more
‘Stargate Infinity’ (2002–2003)
Created by Eric Lewald and Michael Maliani, this single animated season follows Gus Bonner being framed for opening the Stargate for alien enemies in a future version of Stargate Command.
Cast: Dale Wilson, Tifanie Christun, Bettina Bush, and more
‘Stargate: The Ark of Truth’ (2008)
The direct-to-video film, written and directed by Robert C. Cooper, serves as a sequel to Stargate SG-1 and takes place between the SG-1 series finale and the Stargate Atlantis third season finale.
Cast: Ben Browder, Amanda Tapping, Christopher Judge, Michael Shanks, Claudia Black, Beau Bridges, and more
‘Stargate: Continuum’ (2008)
Also released direct to video, Stargate: Continuum was directed by Martin Wood and written by Brad Wright. In the story, Ba’al travels to 1939 to create an alternate timeline in which Earth never establishes their Stargate Program.
Cast: Ben Browder, Amanda Tapping, Christopher Judge, Claudia Black, Michael Shanks, Richard Dean Anderson, and more
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
There are plenty of other sci-fi movies and series on Prime Video like The Tomorrow War, Interstellar, Merlin, and more.
Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. Prime members can customize their viewing experience and find their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports.
This includes other Amazon MGM Studios–produced series and movies; licensed fan favorites; and programming from Prime Video subscriptions such as Apple TV+, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, Peacock Premium Plus, FOX One, and MGM+.
All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not, can rent or buy titles via the Prime Video Store, and can enjoy even more content for free with ads.
Trending news and stories
- 11 movies from Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios coming soon in fall 2025
- Amazon adds certified pre-owned Ford vehicles for customers to browse, finance, and purchase online
- The Game Awards will stream live on Prime Video—here's how to watch
- How to watch the action comedy ‘Playdate,’ now available on Prime Video