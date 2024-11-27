The harrowing story of Kansas City Chiefs superfan and serial bank robber Xaviar Babudar premieres December 24, exclusively on Prime Video.
There’s a Wolf at the door. Prime Video is set to release ChiefsAholic: A Wolf in Chief’s Clothing, a true-crime sports documentary that chronicles the chilling story of Kansas City Chiefs superfan and serial bank robber Xaviar Babudar, famously known as "ChiefsAholic."
The documentary will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on December 24 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
Who is Xaviar Babudar?
Known for his distinctive wolf costume and boisterous social media antics, Babudar scored widespread fame as one of Kansas City’s most ardent fans. But a double life was soon exposed following his arrest in Bixby, Oklahoma, revealing a string of unsolved bank robberies he committed across the Midwest.
ChiefsAholic: A Wolf in Chiefs Clothing features unprecedented interview footage with Babudar following his initial arrest, prior to him removing his ankle monitor and going on the run. The documentary explores critical moments in the events surrounding Babudar’s initial arrest, and offers a firsthand perspective on his subsequent journey.
