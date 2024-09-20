The three-part docuseries includes interviews with Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Cam Newton, Warren Moon, Common, and Jamie Foxx and premieres September 24.
Retired NFL Pro Bowl quarterback Michael Vick travels across the country to explore the history and impact of Black quarterbacks on and off the field in Prime Video’s new three-part docuseries Evolution of the Black Quarterback, which premieres September 24.
Vick, who played in the league for 13 seasons, currently works as an NFL analyst and is the narrator for the docuseries, which includes interviews with current and former NFL quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Cam Newton, Dak Prescott, Russell Wilson, Josh Allen, Donovan McNabb, James “Shack” Harris, Warren Moon, Doug Williams, and Steve Young. Celebrities and current and former football stars including Common, Deion Sanders, Larry Wilmore, and Jamie Foxx also weigh in on the triumphs and travails of Black quarterbacks in the NFL.
Evolution of the Black Quarterback is directed by SMAC’s FredAnthony Smith and produced by SMAC Productions in association with NFL Films and Fubo Studios. Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz-Morini, and Smith, of SMAC Entertainment, serve as executive producers.
How to stream 'Evolution of the Black Quarterback' on Prime Video
You can stream Evolution of the Black Quarterback on Prime Video, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership.




