The six-part docuseries examines the impact of the NIL on college athletics through some of the nation’s top earners at Louisiana State University (LSU).
Before Chicago Sky star rookie Angel Reese got drafted in the WNBA, the power forward grabbed headlines as a national championship-winning player for the LSU Lady Tigers.
In the past, Reese, who has been affectionately known as “Bayou Barbie,” wouldn’t have been able to cash in on her popularity until entering the league. Meanwhile, colleges and universities made billions of dollars off of their athletes for decades.
But thanks to the NCAA’s NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) policy change in July 2021, college athletes can now profit from their personal brands. Even before going pro, the Maryland native reportedly secured endorsement deals with Reebok, Topps, Tampax and Beats by Dre, just to name a few.
Reese is one of six athletes spotlighted in Prime Video’s new docuseries The Money Game: LSU, which premieres Tuesday Sept. 10. Gymnast Livvy Dunne is also profiled on the series for her profitable NIL status, as are shooting guard Flau'jae Johnson, track and field champion Alia Armstrong, Heisman winner Jayden Daniels, and LSU Tigers guard Trace Young.
Read on to find out more about the athletes featured in The Money Game: LSU, and learn how to watch it on Prime Video.
Meet Livvy Dunne
Olivia Paige “Livvy” Dunne is just as famous for her social media influencer prowess as she is for her agility on the balance beam.
The New Jersey native has amassed eight million TikTok followers and five million Instagram devotees. As a freshman, she couldn’t even accept free merchandise. Today, because of the NIL, she has fashion endorsement deals with retailers Forever 21, American Eagle, and Vuori.
Meet Flau’jae Johnson
The LSU junior and Savannah, Georgia native is an impressive three-point shooter, rapper, and product spokesperson. She currently has endorsement deals with Amazon, Puma, JBL Audio, and Intuit TurboTax. Johnson has 1.9 million followers on Instagram and 1.6 million on TikTok.
Meet Jayden Daniels
Jayden Daniels is the starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders and was drafted No. 2 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft after two successful seasons with LSU. The San Bernardino, California native has endorsement deals with Raising Cane’s, Urban Outfitters, and Powerade. As a college athlete, Daniels said he was more interested in his professional career than his NIL prospects. The Washington Commanders will pay him a $4 Million base salary and $13.47 Million in guaranteed money.
Meet Alia Armstrong
Alia Armstrong is a track runner and a 60-and-100-meter hurdler. She’s broken a lot of records and is aiming for world records, she said. Despite being one of the top student track athletes in the world, Armstrong, with her 49.5K Instagram followers, hasn’t found a lot of NIL endorsement success.
Meet Trace Young
Trace Young is a guard on the LSU men’s basketball team. At first, the Austin, Texas native said he wanted NIL endorsements to get free food as a struggling college student. His agents, however, have helped Young sign deals with Snickers, Mercedes, and Nerf to reach his 143K followers on Instagram and 223K TikTok followers. Now he drives a Mercedes Benz G-Class.
Who are some of the names behind ‘The Money Game: LSU?’
The Money Game: LSU is directed by Drea Cooper. The Emmy award-winning filmmaker’s credits include Fire in Paradise and California Is a Place. Campfire Studios, Axios Entertainment, and Shaquille O’Neal's Jersey Legends, a division of Authentic Studios, are the producers behind the docuseries.
