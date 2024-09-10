You can stream

The Money Game: LSU

on Prime Video, which is included with an

Amazon Prime membership

. It’s available for $14.99 a month or $139 annually. Amazon also offers additional, discounted membership options providing the exact same, valuable benefits of a regular Prime membership—including free delivery on more than 300 million items, exclusive deals, and savings for eligible members—at only 50% of the cost. Young adults (ages 18-24) and college students can try

Prime for Young Adults

with a

six-month trial

, then pay only $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government assistance recipients

can try Prime Access

for 30-days before paying $6.99 per month. For more information about Prime, including Prime for Young Adults and Prime Access, visit

aboutamazon.com/prime

.