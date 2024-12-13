Page overview
‘Conclave’
The acclaimed religious thriller from Focus Features, which chronicles the machinations behind the selection of a new pope, is nominated as one of the best dramas of the year. Ralph Fiennes and Isabella Rossellini were nominated for acting, in addition to director Edward Berger and screenwriter Peter Straughan in their respective categories.
The second chapter of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi saga, this ambitious sequel is a who’s who of megastars including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and Dave Bautista. It was nominated for best drama as well as for its sweeping score from Hans Zimmer.
This biopic stars Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong, who were both nominated for their performances, as a young Donald Trump and Roy Cohn, respectively. The 1970s-set film chronicles the future president’s ascent as a real estate tycoon in New York City.
A biographical war film with nominee Kate Winslet in the titular role, this drama follows the unlikely trajectory of Lee Miller, an American woman who goes from working as a model in New York City to a World War II photojournalist in Paris.
Zendaya hits a winner in this tense tennis triangle with Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist. She received an acting nomination along with the film, as did the score and song by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.
The subversive and bizarre satire, about an aging actress who uses an experimental drug treatment to become young again, is up for best film, in addition to nominations for stars Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley as Elisabeth Sparkle, plus director and screenplay.
The frantic dramatization about the premiere of NBC’s live sketch comedy program received a nomination for Gabriel Labelle, who stars as creator and producer Lorne Michaels, scrambling to keep the show together in the moments before it first went to air in 1975.
Jesse Plemons was nominated for his Yorgos Lanthimos–directed performance in this three-part anthology. The star-studded cast of the black comedy includes Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, and Mamoudou Athie.
In addition to The Apprentice, Sebastian Stan was nominated for his performance in A Different Man, a psychological thriller and festival-circuit darling about an actor with a facial condition that also stars Adam Pearson and Renate Reinsve.
A surprise longtail hit at the box office, The Wild Robot focuses on the saga of a “lost” robot dropped and abandoned in the wilderness, and the friends it makes along the way. The film is up for awards in four categories, including best animated film, and features the voices of Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal, Bill Nighy, Stephanie Hsu, Mark Hamill, Catherine O’Hara, and more.
The blockbuster sequel about the emotions inside a young girl’s mind was a critical darling, and nominated for both best animated film and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, a new category that recognizes commercially successful hits.
This tragic stop-motion Australian film, which follows a pair of twins and the different turns throughout their lives, boasts an all-star cast featuring the voices of Sarah Snook, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Eric Bana, Nick Cave, Jacki Weaver, and others.
Few movies were bigger in 2024 than this epic Marvel Studios superhero crossover, decades in the making, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.
This legacy sequel to the Alien sci-fi horror franchise carved out its own place in the timeline as a direct sequel to the original film, following a ragtag group of space explorers who run afoul of a deadly creature while salvaging an abandoned space station.
A long-awaited reunion for director Tim Burton and star Michael Keaton, this horror-adjacent comedy returned fans to the afterlife world of Beetlejuice for one more adventure, with Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara also reprising their roles.
Legacy sequels were a popular genre this year, with Twisters reviving the classic 1996 disaster adventure about a storm-chasing crew and remixing the 1990s formula with fresh stars Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones.
The crackling spy series is nominated for best TV drama, as well as the acting performances of Donald Glover and Maya Erskine as the eponymous couple.
A British spy thriller about a crew of forgotten agents believed to be past their prime, Slow Horses is nominated for best TV drama, with Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden up for their performances.
Acting legend Kathy Bates was nominated for her gender-flipped role from the original courtroom drama in this clever revival.
Emma D’Arcy received a nomination for their role as Rhaenyra Targaryen, ancestor to Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen, in this prequel to the global fantasy hit Game of Thrones.
A legal thriller based on Scott Turow’s 1987 novel of the same name, this series stars Jake Gyllenhaal, who was nominated for his performance as a prosecutor who becomes a suspect himself in a dangerous, twist-filled mystery.
Billy Bob Thornton was nominated for his performance as a landman in an oil company in Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan’s latest offering, which also features Jon Hamm and Demi Moore.
This fan-favorite workplace sitcom, which follows a group of faculty at a Philadelphia public school, is nominated for best comedy. Creator and star Quinta Brunson is also nominated for her leading role as sunny elementary-school teacher Janine Teagues.
A comedy-drama about the entertainment industry, Hacks is up for best comedy, with stars Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder also nominated for their performances as a seasoned stand-up and a younger writer.
Jason Segel and Harrison Ford are both nominated in this therapy-focused dramedy, which was created by Scrubs mastermind Bill Lawrence.
The latest iteration of hard-boiled police drama True Detective is nominated for best TV limited series, along with acting nominees Jodie Foster and Kali Reis.
This psychological thriller, based on Renee Knight’s 2015 novel of the same name, follows a woman grappling with a death from her past. The series itself is nominated, as well as Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline for their leading performances.
Set in the same world as Matt Reeves’s The Batman film, The Penguin tells the story of Oswald Cobb, a crime boss trying to make his play to run the underworld of Gotham City. Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti received nominations for their portrayals as the Penguin and Sofia Gigante, respectively, as did the series.
The second season of Feud, the historical anthology drama series that chronicles Truman Capote’s relationship with the Swan family, stars Naomi Watts, who was nominated for performance as Barbara “Babe” Paley.
The political drama about a government official dealing with a nation creeping deeper into unrest stars Kate Winslet, who was nominated for her role as the chancellor of a fictional European country.
Ewan McGregor was nominated for his role as a Russian aristocrat who was sentenced to house arrest by a Bolshevik tribunal after the October Revolution.
With one Golden Globe already under his belt for acting in the eponymous Ramy, the comedian is again nominated, this time for his stand-up skills.
The Saturday Night Live alum and host of Late Night with Seth Meyers opens up about his personal life as a husband and a father of three kids.
The comedian, who is also hosting the Golden Globe Awards telecast, is nominated for her second hourlong special with HBO. She is already known for her hosting skills on reality shows Blind Date and FBoy Island.
