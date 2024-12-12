As a first-stop entertainment destination, there’s so much to explore on Prime Video including Amazon MGM Studios-produced series and movies; licensed fan favorites; and programming from Prime Video add-on subscriptions such as Apple TV+, Max, Crunchyroll, and MGM+.
With so many streaming options at your fingertips, sometimes deciding what to watch next can feel like a challenge. To help you spend less time searching and more time watching, Prime Video is testing a new AI-powered functionality called AI Topics to help you find relevant shows and movies more quickly.
AI Topics, which is currently in a limited release beta, utilizes AI to create and recommend content groupings, or topics, aligned with your own personal interests and viewing history such as “mind-bending sci-fi" or "fantasy quests.” With just a few clicks, you can navigate seamlessly through different topics to find exactly what you’re looking for.
“We’re excited to take personalization a step further by testing a new way to recommend titles to customers with AI Topics,” said Adam Gray, vice president of product at Prime Video. “With the help of AI, we’re able to analyze thousands of shows and movies across Prime Video’s vast library of premium content and group those titles into relevant topics for customers. The end result is a highly personalized content recommendation experience that gives customers control over their discovery journey.”
Here's everything you need to know about AI Topics on Prime Video.
How to find AI Topics
AI Topics is currently in a limited release beta to select customers and available on the Prime Video home page by simply scrolling down to the functionality. It will begin rolling out to select living room devices in the U.S., including Fire TV, in the coming weeks.
How to use AI Topics
To get started, you can review the topics that were specifically curated for you on the Prime Video home page. Once a topic is selected, an assortment of series, movies, and linear channels will appear alongside additional related topics. You can choose a title to start watching, or refine content recommendations with one of the adjacent topics that aligns more closely with what you’re looking for. This can be done several times to hone in on what you’re most interested in.
Another option is to select “explore more topics” on the home page or any topic page to be presented with a new set of topics to continue your discovery experience.
How Does AI Topics Work
The new functionality was built using state of the art large language models (LLMs) and Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed AWS service for building and scaling generative AI applications with foundational models.
AI understands what you like to watch, organizes relevant content into topics, and creatively generates corresponding names. For each topic, AI also finds interesting related topics, so you can continue to discover more content without hitting a dead end.
What can I watch on Prime Video
On Prime Video, customers can find their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports—including Amazon MGM Studios-produced series and movies Road House, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, Reacher, The Boys, and The Idea of You; licensed fan favorites Dawson’s Creek and IF; Prime member exclusive access to coverage of live sports including Thursday Night Football, WNBA, and NWSL, and acclaimed sports documentaries including Bye Bye Barry, and Federer; and programming from partners such as Apple TV+, Max, Crunchyroll, and MGM+ via Prime Video add-on subscriptions, as well as more than 500 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels.
