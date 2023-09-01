Meet the cast and characters of 'The Wheel of Time’—and hear what they have to say about Season Two

Note: This article includes spoilers for Season One and insight from the cast into the plot of Season Two.

The Wheel of Time, the Prime Video hit fantasy series based on Robert Jordan's best-selling novels, is back for its second season. The series follows a shepherd who learns he's The Dragon Reborn—a dangerous figure fated to either save the world or break it—and the army of women trying to protect him from the Dark One.

In Season Two, the characters are scattered across the world, and with a newly powerless guide, they’ll have to find new sources of strength to fend off danger. Below, you’ll learn about some of the cast members and characters, and a bit on what to expect in Season Two.

The second season of The Wheel of Time launched with three episodes on Friday, September 1. New episodes will debut each Friday through October 6 on Prime Video.

Note: The following interviews were conducted before the WGA/SAG-AFTRA strike began on July 14, 2023.