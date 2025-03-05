As a first-stop entertainment destination, Prime Video is home to a vast selection of movies and series—but language barriers can prevent customers from enjoying content originating from countries and territories other than their own. To make its vast streaming library accessible to even more customers, Prime Video will begin offering AI-aided dubbing on licensed movies and series that would not have been dubbed otherwise.
Increasingly, customers are eager to enjoy series and movies, regardless of where they are created. Starting today, AI-aided dubbing in English and Latin American Spanish will be available initially on 12 licensed movies and series, including titles such as El Cid: La Leyenda, Mi Mamá Lora, and Long Lost.
“At Prime Video, we believe in improving customers’ experience with practical and useful AI innovation,” said Raf Soltanovich, VP of technology at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios. “AI-aided dubbing is only available on titles that do not have dubbing support, and we are eager to explore a new way to make series and movies more accessible and enjoyable.”
This AI-aided pilot program is a hybrid approach to dubbing in which localization professionals collaborate with AI to ensure quality control. AI-aided processes like this one, which incorporate the right amount of human expertise, can enable localization for titles that would not otherwise be accessible to customers.
Features including subtitles, captions, audio descriptions, and dubbing are essential to providing the best streaming experience possible. And with over 200 million customers worldwide, Prime Video is dedicated to providing more language options so you can comfortably enjoy as many movies and series as possible, no matter where you live.
