In just six years, Fortnite, a massive 100-player face-off that combines looting, crafting, shootouts and chaos, has grown into one of the world’s largest games, with over 500 million registered accounts and billions of player connections. And it keeps growing.

Amazon and Epic Games just made Fortnite available to players on Amazon’s cloud gaming service, Amazon Luna, in the U.S., Canada, Germany, and the UK. Amazon Prime members can start playing the game today as part of their Prime membership, and all other customers can play with an existing Luna+ subscription or by signing up for a free seven-day trial of Luna+. Fortnite is the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership.

“Fortnite has been the most requested game from Luna customers in the U.S. and we’re thrilled to bring the title to the service,” said Daniel Rausch, vice president, Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services. “We’re committed to making gaming more accessible and more affordable, without the need for expensive hardware.”

Rausch said the addition of Fortnite is an example of Amazon’s curated approach to Luna’s library to ensure there is something to delight every gamer.

“Whether it’s AAA titles, retro or classic games, racing games, or family-friendly party games you’re after—there is always something interesting to play on Luna,” he said.

With Luna, customers can play any Fortnite game mode like Battle Royale or Creative on devices they already own, including Amazon’s Fire TV, select smart TVs and streaming media players, a variety of tablets and laptops including PCs, MacBooks, and Chromebooks, and via browser on iPhone and Android mobile devices. See a full list of compatible devices.

Because Amazon Luna streams games via the cloud, it works well on most compatible devices with a stable internet connection. Amazon recommends an internet speed of at least a sustained 10Mbps for the best gaming experience, which is necessary for playing Fortnite on Amazon Luna.

Luna customers can also participate in Fortnite seasonal events, play islands developed with the recently announced Unreal Editor for Fortnite, and link their existing Epic account to progress their Battle Pass.

In addition to Fortnite, Amazon added the following games to the Luna+ library in May: Tormented Souls, Retro Classix: BreakThru, Retro Classix: Express Raider, Retro Classix: Super Real Darwin, and Retro Classix: Wizard Fire.

Throughout May, Prime members can also play four games as part of the Prime Gaming offer at no additional cost: LEGO DC Super-Villains, Resident Evil 2, Overcooked!, and Time on Frog Island.

To access Fortnite without a Prime membership, you can sign up for Luna+, which includes a 7-day free trial. For even more games, there are Ubisoft+ and Jackbox Games subscription packages available for a monthly fee.

Games on Amazon Luna are best played with the Luna Controller, which is designed and optimized for Luna’s Cloud Direct technology. You can connect the Luna Controller via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to effortlessly control your game and minimize gameplay latency. You can also download the free Luna Phone Controller app from the Amazon, iOS, and Android app stores, and can play Luna with other compatible controllers. See a full list of compatible controllers. In addition to the U.S., the Luna Controller is also available in Canada, Germany, and the UK.

Learn more about Amazon Luna, and some of the other games you can play. To start gaming today, visit https://luna.amazon.com/ or https://www.amazon.com/luna/. Not in the U.S.? Visit Amazon Luna in Canada, Germanyor in the UKto get started with Luna.