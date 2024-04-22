6 ways Amazon devices can help you be more sustainable this Earth Month

The electricity in our neighborhoods is often powered by several different energy sources, including solar, wind, and fossil fuels, that can change throughout the day—meaning at certain times, your home may be using cleaner energy sources that emit less CO2.

Alexa can automatically adjust your Amazon Smart Thermostat’s set point—the temperature that your thermostat turns on and off—by one degree to align with when there may be lower emissions on the energy grid in your area. To enable this feature, select your thermostat device in the Amazon Alexa app → tap the Settings icon → tap Choose Cleaner Energy.

You can also use Vacation Mode to let Alexa hold your thermostat at a set temperature range to prevent your home from getting too hot or cold while you’re away. To enable this feature, select your thermostat device in the Amazon Alexa App → tap the Settings icon → select Vacation Mode.

Plus, Amazon Smart Thermostat is ENERGY STAR certified, and certified thermostats save customers an average of $50 per year according to EPA estimates. And, Amazon Smart Thermostat works with Routines and Hunches—more on that below.