NewsRetail

15 Climate Pledge Friendly products to shop at Amazon during Earth Month

4 min
 
Written by Connie Chen
An illustration of a hand holding a phone with a Climate Pledge Friendly product and an "add to cart" button. There are miscellaneous items in the background including an orange shoe, a book and a plant. The background is light yellow.
With our Climate Pledge Friendly badge, it’s easy to identify and buy over 500,000 more-sustainable products across wellness, beauty, apparel, household, and more.
These days, it’s easier than ever to be a more conscious consumer and shop a host of more-sustainable brands.

One way Amazon is bringing light to more sustainable brands is the Climate Pledge Friendly initiative. Here, you’ll learn more about the Climate Pledge, Climate Pledge Friendly, and be able to check out some great Climate Pledge Friendly products.

What is the Climate Pledge?


Amazon co-founded The Climate Pledge in 2019, committing to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040—10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement. The Pledge now has over 400 signatories, including Best Buy, IBM, Microsoft, PepsiCo, Siemens, Unilever, Verizon, and Visa.

What is Climate Pledge Friendly?


As part of Amazon’s commitment to the Climate Pledge, we launched the Climate Pledge Friendly program to help customers identify products that are helping to preserve the natural world.
A phone showing a Climate Pledge Friendly badge in Amazon's store.
The Climate Pledge Friendly badge signals that a product has been certified by one or more of 43 third-party sustainability certifications, which include vetted and reputable certifications like Fair Trade Certified, The Forest Stewardship Council, and Energy Star Most Efficient. Amazon also has two of its own certifications, Compact by Design and Pre-owned Certified. You can view all the certifications here.

Top brands like Burt's Bees Baby, Seventh Generation, Columbia, and Timberland all have products with sustainability certifications included in our Climate Pledge Friendly program. Amazon's own sustainably minded brand, Amazon Aware, offers consciously created everyday essential products like apparel, personal care, and household cleaning supplies that are carbon neutral and feature certifications that are part of Climate Pledge Friendly.
Sustainable shopping
5 practical tips for Amazon shoppers this Earth Month and beyond
From recycling boxes to buying pre-owned products, here are a few ways to celebrate Earth Month as an Amazon shopper.
Read more

How to find Climate Pledge Friendly products on Amazon


There are a few ways to spot Climate Pledge Friendly while shopping:
  1. Look for the “Climate Pledge Friendly” label near the product name. When you click the label, you can see the product’s exact certification(s).
  2. Filter for Climate Pledge Friendly products by clicking that option on the left sidebar after entering your search.
  3. Visit the Climate Pledge Friendly shop, which features all the products in one place.
  4. Add “Sustainability” to Your Interests in your Amazon account. This will allow Amazon to recommend more Climate Pledge Friendly products as you shop.
Still not sure where to start? Here are 15 Climate Pledge Friendly products we love.
With our Climate Pledge Friendly badge, it’s easy to identify and buy over 500,000 more-sustainable products across wellness, beauty, apparel, household, and more.
  • 1.
    Hu Organic Salty Dark Chocolate Gems
    Not only are these snackable treats the perfect balance of sweet and salty, but they’re also made with only four ingredients.
    An image of Hu Organic Salty Dark Chocolate Gems.
    Certifications: Fairtrade International, USDA Organic
  • 2.
    CeraVe Moisturizing Cream and Hydrating Face Wash Trial Combo
    CeraVe’s skin care products are formulated with essential ceramides and they’re especially suited to dry and sensitive skin.
    An image of CeraVe Moisturizing Cream and Hydrating Face Wash Trial Combo.
    Certifications: Cradle to Cradle Certified
  • 3.
    Timberland Men’s White Ledge Waterproof Ankle Boot
    Conquer rugged trails in any weather condition with these supportive, comfortable hiking boots. They feature full-grain waterproof leather uppers and recycled rubber soles, plus they’re covered by a limited warranty.
    An image of Timberland Men’s White Ledge Waterproof Ankle Boot.
    Certifications: Leather Working Group
  • 4.
    Amazon Smart Thermostat
    If you’re looking to reduce your energy usage, Amazon’s Alexa-enabled Smart Thermostat helps save on energy bills while making it easy to control the temperature from anywhere.
    An image of an Amazon Smart Thermostat.
    Certifications: ECOLOGO
  • 5.
    Mary’s Gone Crackers Everything Super Seed Crackers
    Crunchy, hearty, and flavorful, these organic, gluten-free snacks are like an everything bagel in cracker form.
    An image of Mary’s Gone Crackers Everything Super Seed Crackers box.
    Certifications: USDA Organic
  • 6.
    The Honest Company 2-in-1 Baby Cleansing Shampoo + Body Wash, Face + Body Lotion Bundle
    Relax into bath time with this soothing, moisturizing formula that’s safe for both adults and babies. It’s hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested, and made without dyes, parabens, phthalates, and synthetic fragrances.
    An image of The Honest Company 2-in-1 Baby Cleansing Shampoo + Body Wash, Face + Body Lotion Bundle.
    Certifications: EWG Verified
  • 7.
    Garden of Life Vegan Vanilla Protein Powder
    Every serving of the protein powder contains 30 grams of complete protein and over 5 grams of BCAA amino acids, glutamine, and glutamic acid to help you refuel and repair muscles.
    An image of Garden of Life Vegan Vanilla Protein Powder.
    Certifications: Carbonfree Certified, USDA Organic
  • 8.
    Columbia Women’s Chatfield Hill Winter Jacket
    Don’t let the lightweight look fool you. This jacket's sherpa insulated lining is extra warm and keeps you cozy outdoors.
    An image of Columbia Women’s Chatfield Hill Winter Jacket.
    Certifications: Bluesign
  • 9.
    Mrs. Meyer’s Kitchen Essentials Cleaning Set
    Swap out your dish soap, hand soap, and multi-surface cleaner for these plant-derived alternatives. They clean just as well, without the harsh chemicals and scents.
    An image of Mrs. Meyer’s Kitchen Essentials Cleaning Set.
    Certifications: ECOLOGO
  • 10.
    Amazon Smart Plug
    With this smart plug, you can add voice control and automation to any outlet in your home, allowing you to conveniently turn on and off appliances like lamps, coffee makers, fans, and more. You can also set your own schedules and routines using the plug.
    An image of an Amazon Smart Plug.
    Certifications: Reducing CO2 Certified by Carbon Trust
  • 11.
    Amazon Aware 100% Organic Cotton 300 Thread Count Sheet Set
    Better begins with Aware—everyday essentials, consciously created. This soft and comfy sheet set is made from 100% organic cotton.
    A product image of the Amazon Aware 100% Organic Cotton 300 Thread Count Sheet Set.
    Certifications: Climate neutral by ClimatePartner, MADE IN GREEN by OKEO-TEX
  • 12.
    Moon and Back by Hanna Andersson Boys’ and Girls’ Short Pajama Set
    It’ll be easy for your kids to fall asleep in these ultra-soft PJs made from organic cotton. They come in more than two dozen adorable prints and colors to fit all kinds of personalities.
    An image of Moon and Back by Hanna Andersson Boys’ and Girls’ Short Pajama Set.
    Certifications: Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX
  • 13.
    Blue Bottle Whole Bean Organic Coffee, Dark Roast
    Specialty coffee company Blue Bottle prides itself on its traceable supply chain and fresh, flavorful beans. You’ll taste chocolate, hazelnut, and marshmallow in its Bold Dark Roast.
    An image of Blue Bottle Whole Bean Organic Coffee, Dark Roast.
    Certifications: USDA Organic
  • 14.
    Maybelline Green Edition Balmy Lip Blush
    This vegan lipstick, available in six beautiful colors, leaves lips hydrated and vibrant. Its vegan formula is made with 93% natural origin ingredients.
    An image of Maybelline Green Edition Balmy Lip Blush.
    Certifications: Cradle to Cradle Certified
  • 15.
    Davids Nano Hydroxyapatite Fluoride Free Toothpaste
    Strengthen your teeth enamel, reduce teeth sensitivity, and naturally whiten your teeth with this fresh and minty natural toothpaste.
    An image of Davids Nano Hydroxyapatite Fluoride Free Toothpaste.
    Certifications: EWG Verified
Shop all Climate Pledge Friendly products during Earth Month and beyond.
About the Author
Connie Chen
Connie Chen is a writer and content strategist based in New York City. A former senior reporter at Insider, she now leads copywriting, communications, and content teams at tech and retail startups. 
