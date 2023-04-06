15 Climate Pledge Friendly products to shop at Amazon during Earth Month

With our Climate Pledge Friendly badge, it’s easy to identify and buy over 500,000 more-sustainable products across wellness, beauty, apparel, household, and more.
One way Amazon is bringing light to more sustainable brands is the Climate Pledge Friendly initiative. Here, you’ll learn more about the Climate Pledge, Climate Pledge Friendly, and be able to check out some great Climate Pledge Friendly products.
Amazon co-founded The Climate Pledge in 2019, committing to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040—10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement. The Pledge now has over 400 signatories, including Best Buy, IBM, Microsoft, PepsiCo, Siemens, Unilever, Verizon, and Visa.
As part of Amazon’s commitment to the Climate Pledge, we launched the Climate Pledge Friendly program to help customers identify products that are helping to preserve the natural world.
Top brands like Burt's Bees Baby, Seventh Generation, Columbia, and Timberland all have products with sustainability certifications included in our Climate Pledge Friendly program. Amazon's own sustainably minded brand, Amazon Aware, offers consciously created everyday essential products like apparel, personal care, and household cleaning supplies that are carbon neutral and feature certifications that are part of Climate Pledge Friendly.
There are a few ways to spot Climate Pledge Friendly while shopping:
What is the Climate Pledge?
What is Climate Pledge Friendly?
The Climate Pledge Friendly badge signals that a product has been certified by one or more of 43 third-party sustainability certifications, which include vetted and reputable certifications like Fair Trade Certified, The Forest Stewardship Council, and Energy Star Most Efficient. Amazon also has two of its own certifications, Compact by Design and Pre-owned Certified. You can view all the certifications here.
How to find Climate Pledge Friendly products on Amazon
- Look for the “Climate Pledge Friendly” label near the product name. When you click the label, you can see the product’s exact certification(s).
- Filter for Climate Pledge Friendly products by clicking that option on the left sidebar after entering your search.
- Visit the Climate Pledge Friendly shop, which features all the products in one place.
- Add “Sustainability” to Your Interests in your Amazon account. This will allow Amazon to recommend more Climate Pledge Friendly products as you shop.
1.Hu Organic Salty Dark Chocolate GemsNot only are these snackable treats the perfect balance of sweet and salty, but they’re also made with only four ingredients.Certifications: Fairtrade International, USDA Organic
2.CeraVe Moisturizing Cream and Hydrating Face Wash Trial ComboCeraVe’s skin care products are formulated with essential ceramides and they’re especially suited to dry and sensitive skin.Certifications: Cradle to Cradle Certified
3.Timberland Men’s White Ledge Waterproof Ankle BootConquer rugged trails in any weather condition with these supportive, comfortable hiking boots. They feature full-grain waterproof leather uppers and recycled rubber soles, plus they’re covered by a limited warranty.Certifications: Leather Working Group
4.Amazon Smart ThermostatIf you’re looking to reduce your energy usage, Amazon’s Alexa-enabled Smart Thermostat helps save on energy bills while making it easy to control the temperature from anywhere.Certifications: ECOLOGO
5.Mary’s Gone Crackers Everything Super Seed CrackersCrunchy, hearty, and flavorful, these organic, gluten-free snacks are like an everything bagel in cracker form.Certifications: USDA Organic
6.The Honest Company 2-in-1 Baby Cleansing Shampoo + Body Wash, Face + Body Lotion BundleRelax into bath time with this soothing, moisturizing formula that’s safe for both adults and babies. It’s hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested, and made without dyes, parabens, phthalates, and synthetic fragrances.Certifications: EWG Verified
7.Garden of Life Vegan Vanilla Protein PowderEvery serving of the protein powder contains 30 grams of complete protein and over 5 grams of BCAA amino acids, glutamine, and glutamic acid to help you refuel and repair muscles.Certifications: Carbonfree Certified, USDA Organic
8.Columbia Women’s Chatfield Hill Winter JacketDon’t let the lightweight look fool you. This jacket's sherpa insulated lining is extra warm and keeps you cozy outdoors.Certifications: Bluesign
9.Mrs. Meyer’s Kitchen Essentials Cleaning SetSwap out your dish soap, hand soap, and multi-surface cleaner for these plant-derived alternatives. They clean just as well, without the harsh chemicals and scents.Certifications: ECOLOGO
10.Amazon Smart PlugWith this smart plug, you can add voice control and automation to any outlet in your home, allowing you to conveniently turn on and off appliances like lamps, coffee makers, fans, and more. You can also set your own schedules and routines using the plug.Certifications: Reducing CO2 Certified by Carbon Trust
11.Amazon Aware 100% Organic Cotton 300 Thread Count Sheet SetBetter begins with Aware—everyday essentials, consciously created. This soft and comfy sheet set is made from 100% organic cotton.Certifications: Climate neutral by ClimatePartner, MADE IN GREEN by OKEO-TEX
12.Moon and Back by Hanna Andersson Boys’ and Girls’ Short Pajama SetIt’ll be easy for your kids to fall asleep in these ultra-soft PJs made from organic cotton. They come in more than two dozen adorable prints and colors to fit all kinds of personalities.Certifications: Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX
13.Blue Bottle Whole Bean Organic Coffee, Dark RoastSpecialty coffee company Blue Bottle prides itself on its traceable supply chain and fresh, flavorful beans. You’ll taste chocolate, hazelnut, and marshmallow in its Bold Dark Roast.Certifications: USDA Organic
14.Maybelline Green Edition Balmy Lip BlushThis vegan lipstick, available in six beautiful colors, leaves lips hydrated and vibrant. Its vegan formula is made with 93% natural origin ingredients.Certifications: Cradle to Cradle Certified
15.Davids Nano Hydroxyapatite Fluoride Free ToothpasteStrengthen your teeth enamel, reduce teeth sensitivity, and naturally whiten your teeth with this fresh and minty natural toothpaste.Certifications: EWG Verified
