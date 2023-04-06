15 Climate Pledge Friendly products to shop at Amazon during Earth Month

What is the Climate Pledge?

What is Climate Pledge Friendly?

How to find Climate Pledge Friendly products on Amazon

Look for the “Climate Pledge Friendly” label near the product name. When you click the label, you can see the product’s exact certification(s). Filter for Climate Pledge Friendly products by clicking that option on the left sidebar after entering your search. Visit the Climate Pledge Friendly shop Add “Sustainability” to Your Interests

These days, it’s easier than ever to be a more conscious consumer and shop a host of more-sustainable brands.One way Amazon is bringing light to more sustainable brands is theinitiative. Here, you’ll learn more about the Climate Pledge, Climate Pledge Friendly, and be able to check out some greatAmazon co-foundedin 2019, committing to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040—10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement. The Pledge now has over 400 signatories, including Best Buy, IBM, Microsoft, PepsiCo, Siemens, Unilever, Verizon, and Visa.As part of Amazon’s commitment to the Climate Pledge, we launched the Climate Pledge Friendly program to help customers identify products that are helping to preserve the natural world.The Climate Pledge Friendly badge signals that a product has been certified by one or more of 43 third-party, which include vetted and reputable certifications like Fair Trade Certified, The Forest Stewardship Council, and Energy Star Most Efficient. Amazon also has two of its own certifications,and. You canTop brands like Burt's Bees Baby, Seventh Generation, Columbia, and Timberland all have products with sustainability certifications included in our Climate Pledge Friendly program. Amazon's own sustainably minded brand,, offers consciously created everyday essential products like apparel, personal care, and household cleaning supplies that are carbon neutral and feature certifications that are part of Climate Pledge Friendly.There are a few ways to spot Climate Pledge Friendly while shopping: