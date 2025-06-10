Key takeaways
- Prime members can watch 'Superman' as early as July 8—three days before its July 11 nationwide release.
- Early screening tickets will be available starting June 10 through Fandango at amazon.com/superman.
- Customers can round up their ticket purchase to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
Ahead of the epic release of Superman, Amazon has teamed up with DC Studios and Warner Bros. to offer early screenings of the summer event film for Prime members, several days before its nationwide premiere date. This is yet another way Prime offers savings, convenience, and entertainment in an all-in-one membership.
How can I buy early tickets for ‘Superman’?
Starting June 10, Prime members can be super by purchasing tickets with Fandango at amazon.com/superman for exclusive early screenings of Superman in select theaters and IMAX. The screenings will take place on July 8 at 7 p.m. local time—three days before the film’s nationwide release.
Through Fandango’s roundup feature, customers can round up their Prime Early Screening movie ticket purchase to the nearest dollar and donate the balance to Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The campaign kicks off with a co-branded video spot featuring a young boy and his canine companion who—inspired by Superman and his dog, Krypto—discover how even small acts of kindness make a heroic difference. The spot aims to build hope and announce the Prime member-exclusive early screenings.
Who is the team behind ‘Superman’?
In his signature style, filmmaker James Gunn takes on the original superhero in DC Studios’ Superman, starring David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.
Directed by Gunn from his own screenplay, based on characters from DC, Superman was created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. DC Studios Presents a Troll Court Entertainment/The Safran Company Production, A James Gunn Film. Superman soars into theaters internationally beginning July 9, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, and into theaters and IMAX nationwide on July 11.
What other benefits do I get with Prime?
With access to more than 300 million items with free Prime delivery and tens of millions of products available with free Same-Day or One-Day Delivery, exclusive deals and shopping events including Prime Day, and extensive streaming options with Prime Video, Prime is savings, convenience, and entertainment an all-in-one membership that makes everyday life easier and fun.
A Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or $139 annually—providing access to record-breaking delivery speeds and more than a million items available via free Same-Day Delivery. Members can enjoy additional savings like free Grubhub+ membership, $0.10 per gallon at more than 7,500 bp, Amoco, and participating ampm locations. Prime members will also receive free access to Alexa+, a next-generation personal assistant powered by generative AI.
Not a Prime member yet? Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for select, eligible customers. Amazon also offers discounted membership options with the same valuable benefits of a regular Prime membership for 50% of the cost. Young adults ages 18–24 can join Prime for just $7.49 per month or $69 per year. With Prime Access, qualifying government-assistance recipients and income-verified customers can get Prime for $6.99 per month.
