How to play Amazon Luna cloud games for free with your Prime membership

Here's everything you need to know to start playing popular games via the cloud for free with Prime.
Prime membership comes with a lot of great perks for gamers. You might have already checked out our tips to claim free games and in-game content each month with Prime Gaming, but did you know you can also get free games from Amazon Luna? Prime Gaming members in the U.S., UK, Canada, and Germany can play Fortnite and a rotating selection of games each month at no additional cost via Amazon Luna.
Here’s everything you need to know to start playing Amazon Luna cloud games for free.
Prime members can play 'Fortnite' and a rotating selection of games every month at no additional cost.
1.What kinds of games can I play?Prime members can play four different Amazon Luna games each month. We aim to offer a varied selection each month, and previously, we’ve included titles such as Resident Evil 2, Batman: Arkham Knight, Overcooked!, Mega Man 11, and much more.
Additionally, Prime members get ongoing access to the gaming phenomenon Fortnite via Amazon Luna.
Beyond the free titles offered to Prime Gaming members, Luna offers an even wider selection of more than 100 popular games that players can access via a Luna+ subscription, such as LEGO DC Super-Villains, Devil May Cry 5, and Hot Wheels Unleashed. Amazon offers a seven-day free trial of Luna+, and we encourage you to take it for a spin.
Finally, you can also link your Ubisoft+ account to Luna to access a library of more than 40 of Ubisoft’s latest and most popular games. Linking your Ubisoft account also enables you to play select pre-purchased PC games from your Ubisoft library via the cloud, from any device.
2.What devices can I play all these great games on?Amazon Luna games are available for you to play just about anywhere, anytime. As Luna games are delivered via the cloud, you can play them across a variety of devices and platforms you may already own, including Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablets, Chromebook, iPhone, iPad, Android phones, and select Samsung Smart TVs. Here is a full list of supported devices.
3.Why would I want to play games via the cloud?One of the best things about playing games on Amazon Luna is the convenience. Since Luna games are delivered via the cloud, you can play almost wherever and whenever you want, on just about any of the devices you use today. Even better: The beauty of cloud gaming is that you can start playing immediately—no downloads required—and your saved games and progress follow you seamlessly across devices, no matter where you play.
4.Are there a lot of high-end technology requirements to play Luna games?No, we’ve designed Luna to remove many of the barriers that have historically prevented some from joining in on the gaming fun. All you’ll need is:
- An internet connection with sustained speed of at least 10 Mbps for 1080p video quality.
- A wired network, or a wireless router with both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands.
- Here is our slightly extended take on the minimum internet streaming requirements for Amazon Luna.
5.OK, now how do I actually play the games?The final (critical) touch is how you control your games, and Luna supports several options.
- First, we’ve got an official Amazon Luna controller: A high-performance gaming controller designed specifically for cloud gaming with Amazon Luna.
- Second, we support a variety of Bluetooth controllers, so you may be able to use a controller that you already own, including some Xbox and PlayStation controllers, and, of course, a mouse and keyboard.
- Finally, there’s the Luna Controller app, which enables you to play with touch controls on Android and iOS devices.
That’s it! Now go check out the Amazon Luna games list to see what you’ve been missing. At the top of the page, choose free monthly titles on the “Prime Members Play Now” list to enjoy yet another entertainment and games benefit that comes with being a Prime member.
