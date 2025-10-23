Key takeaways
- Amazon Luna, redesigned and reimagined, brings a greater selection of games to Prime members of all gaming tastes.
- GameNight, a collection of multiplayer games, is specially designed to bring family and friends together in the living room.
- Prime members can continue to enjoy a monthly selection of PC games.
Completely redesigned and reimagined for players of all interest and experience levels, Amazon Luna makes it even easier for anyone to play high-quality games on the devices they already own, with no need to purchase new gaming consoles or equipment. That includes Fire TV and tablet devices, smartphones, tablets, web browsers, select smart televisions from LG and Samsung, and more.
Amazon Luna brings more than 50 games to Prime members at no additional cost, including GameNight, an evolving collection of more than 25 approachable, local multiplayer games designed to bring friends and family together in the living room.
“GameNight takes even further the idea of easy access that’s core to the new Luna, delivering a collection of incredibly fun and approachable games that absolutely shine when played together with friends and family,” says Jeff Gattis, general manager of Amazon Luna. “Anyone with a smartphone can dive right in and have a blast, regardless of their gaming abilities.”
What is GameNight on Amazon Luna?
GameNight will feature exclusive titles developed by Amazon Game Studios, starting with launch title Courtroom Chaos: Starring Snoop Dogg—a human-built, AI-powered, voice-driven improv courtroom game where players take turns inventing absurd characters, spinning wild stories, and doing anything it takes to defend their testimonies in front of Judge Snoop Dogg.
GameNight brings a fresh spin to familiar favorites like Angry Birds Flock Party, Draw & Guess, and The Jackbox Party Pack 9, alongside board-game classics including Ticket to Ride, Exploding Kittens 2, and Clue. Every title has been reimagined for the living room—fling birds across your TV, out-draw your friends, race your trains to the finish, or try not to explode—all using your phone as the controller. With quick setup, GameNight makes it easy for anyone to jump in and play together.
“Prime members are going to love GameNight and the reimagined Luna,” says Jamil Ghani, vice president of Worldwide Prime. “Prime has always been about delivering exceptional entertainment alongside savings and convenience in a single membership, and we’re excited to make gaming more accessible for families to play together with no special device needed. The enhanced Amazon Luna is equally fun for the expert gamer or someone playing for the first time.”
To play GameNight titles, simply scan a QR code on your TV and your smartphone becomes your controller. With simple and responsive touchscreen inputs and support for multiple local players, GameNight offers an easy and approachable way to play whether you’re an experienced gamer or a casual fan. (The number of players may vary by game.)
What other games can I play on Amazon Luna?
Luna (Included with Prime)
Included with Prime are titles like Hogwarts Legacy, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, and TopSpin 2K25, alongside a growing catalog of recent-release blockbusters, popular classics, indie gems, and more. (Games outside of the GameNight library on Luna do require a controller or mouse and keyboard to play.)
“We know that 95% of Prime households include someone who loves games, but there’s not always a straightforward path for many of them to play,” says Gattis. “Luna is purpose-built to remove the historical barriers to gaming. There’s no need to purchase costly, dedicated PC or console hardware. No downloads or installations required. And best of all, access is included within the same Prime membership enjoyed by more than 200 million paid members today.”
Luna access is just one of many Prime benefits and perks that together provide savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in one membership. Prime includes access to more than 300 million items across more than 35 categories with free Prime shipping, tens of millions of products available with Same-Day or One-Day Delivery, and access to exclusive deals and shopping events like Prime Day.
Prime members can shop from a wide selection of high-quality groceries and everyday essentials at great prices through Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, and Whole Foods Market, with exclusive online and in-store savings and other benefits. Prime members also get free Grubhub+ (a $120 value per year) to enjoy $0 delivery fees on eligible delivery orders, lower service fees, 5% credit back on pickup orders, and exclusive offers.
The entertainment doesn’t stop with Amazon Luna. Members also enjoy access to Prime Video, a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming and access to must-see live sports including Thursday Night Football and NBA on Prime; ad-free listening of 100 million songs and millions of podcast episodes with Amazon Music; and unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos.
Luna Premium
For those wanting even more, players can subscribe to Luna Premium, which includes everything within Prime along with access to an even broader library of games like EA SPORTS FC 25, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and Batman: Arkham Knight. Luna Premium replaces the previous Luna+ subscription available for $9.99 per month. No action is required from existing Luna+ members to access Luna Premium.
Where are Amazon Luna games available to play?
Cloud-delivered games are currently available in the U.S., UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Portugal, Belgium, and Luxembourg.
Our intention is to expand the availability of cloud-delivered games over time to more players and Prime members around the world. Prime members everywhere will continue to enjoy a rotating selection of PC games at no additional cost.
How can I sign up for Prime?
Not a Prime member yet? In the U.S., anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month, or $139 per year if you pay annually. Amazon ensures Prime is accessible to everyone by offering half-price memberships to young adults, eligible government-assistance recipients, and customers with limited incomes.
Amazon also offers discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost. Young adults (ages 18–24) and college students can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month trial, then pay only $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government-assistance recipients can try Prime Access for 30 days before paying $6.99 per month.
Trending news and stories
- Everything you need to know about ‘Thursday Night Football’ on Prime Video
- AWS features four AI certifications to give you an edge in pursuing in-demand cloud jobs
- How to use Buy with Prime to get fast, free delivery beyond Amazon
- Amazon has more than 1 million robots that sort, lift, and carry packages—see them in action