Plus, we’re introducing brand-new generative AI-powered experiences to the Fire tablet family.
Amazon’s popular Fire HD 8 lineup is getting an upgrade. The new Fire HD 8, which starts shipping today, features a vibrant 8-inch HD display and lightweight, portable design that customers love, now with enhanced performance, for high-quality HD entertainment on the go. And just in time for Prime Big Deal Days, the new Fire HD 8 tablets will have introductory pricing with savings of up to 50% through October 9, with prices starting as low as $54.99.
We’re also adding new generative AI-powered features to compatible Fire tablets to help customers be more productive and creative throughout their day. Here’s what you need to know about the new Fire HD 8 tablets, and the new features coming to the broader Fire tablet family.
Better performance on the new Fire HD 8
The new Fire HD 8 lineup boasts 50% more RAM for enhanced performance while streaming, gaming, browsing, or downloading photos and videos anywhere you take your device. Plus, better performance means you can get the most out of your favorite entertainment apps like Prime Video, Audible, Kindle, and more. The new Fire HD 8 lineup also features:
- Improved camera: With the upgraded 5MP rear-facing camera, you can take and store high-quality photos and videos.
- Expandable storage: Choose from 32GB or 64GB of storage, and expand up to 1TB with a microSD card (sold separately).
- Lightweight and portable design: With an 8-inch, vibrant HD display made with strengthened aluminosilicate glass, Fire HD 8 is the ideal on-the-go entertainment device.
- Long battery life: With up to 13 hours of battery life, you can enjoy your favorite movies, shows, or games at home or on-the-go without worrying about running out of power.
- Kid-friendly versions: Fire HD 8 Kids, designed for 3- to 7-year-olds, and Fire HD 8 Kids Pro, with a sleek-but-sturdy case for kids ages 6 to 12, will also have increased RAM for better performance. That means your kids can get the most out of the thousands of books, games, videos, and apps that come with the included subscription to Amazon Kids+, Amazon’s award-winning content service for kids. Plus, both Fire HD 8 Kids and Fire HD 8 Kids Pro come with a two-year worry-free guarantee, so if your tablet breaks, we'll replace it.
- New colors and cases: Fire HD 8 is available in Black, Hibiscus, or Emerald. Fire HD 8 Kids and Fire HD 8 Kids Pro come with a sturdy, kid-proof case available in a variety of fun designs, including exclusive Disney cases: Disney Pixar Cars, Disney Princess, or Marvel Avengers.
New generative AI-powered features coming to the Fire tablet family
We're also using the power of generative AI to deliver features that will help you do even more on your Fire tablet.
Transform your writing with Writing Assist: When you need help refining a message or finessing a tricky email, Writing Assist is here to help. It works as part of the device keyboard and is compatible across any app on your Fire tablet, including e-mail, Word documents, and social media, so you can enhance your writing with just a few taps. Use pre-set styles to turn a simple email into a professionally-written note, ask Writing Assist for grammar suggestions, and make your writing more concise or elaborate on your ideas. You can even “emojify” your writing to add even more fun and personality to it.
Save time with Webpage Summaries: Available on the Silk browser on Fire tablets, Webpage Summaries provides quick insights on web articles, so you won’t have to scroll through pages of information. In a matter of seconds, Webpage Summaries will distill the key points in an article or on a web page and give you a clear, concise summary of what you need to know.
Customize your device with Wallpaper Creator: Now you can add a touch of creative flair to your tablet’s home screen using Wallpaper Creator. Choose from one of the curated prompts or let your imagination run wild and type a description of what you’d like to see, e.g., a tiger swimming under water, or a watercolor of a desert landscape in space. Wallpaper Creator will turn your vision into a reality, delivering a unique, high-resolution image that you can use as your tablet’s wallpaper.
Writing Assist, Webpage Summaries, and Wallpaper Creator will begin rolling out to all compatible Fire tablets later this month.